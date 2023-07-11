Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu move closer to top-10 after solid show at Canada Open

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Lakshya Sen/Twitter)

The winner of the recently concluded Canada Open, Lakshya Sen is showing great signs of improvement which reflects in his ranking as well. The Indian youngster who had fallen to world no. 19 due to health issues, has jumped seven spots to be at world no. 12 now after winning the tournament.

Share this