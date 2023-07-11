Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu move closer to top-10 after solid show at Canada Open
(Lakshya Sen/Twitter)
The winner of the recently concluded Canada Open, Lakshya Sen is showing great signs of improvement which reflects in his ranking as well. The Indian youngster who had fallen to world no. 19 due to health issues, has jumped seven spots to be at world no. 12 now after winning the tournament.
The 21-year-old beat China's Li Shi Feng in the final to make a massive upward movement in the rankings. But HS Prannoy remains to be the best-placed Indian in the men's singles, at WR-9. Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat remained static at WR-20 and WR-31, respectively.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu, who made it to the semis of the Canada Open, jumped three places to be WR-12. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remains at WR-3, followed by Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun at WR-26.
In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost a spot to be WR-18. Rituparna & Swetparna Panda have moved up six spots to be WR-60. Lastly, in the mixed doubles, the new team of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor are best-placed Indians at WR-35, having lost two positions.