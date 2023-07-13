Gymnast Dipa Karmakar stars in selection trials, secures spot in Asian Games team
(Getty)
Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar won the selection trials held at the Kalinga Stadium in this city on Wednesday, securing her spot in the Asian Games team. The Tripura gymnast, who nearly won a medal at 2016 Olympics, was making a comeback after a 21-month suspension due to a drug violation.
The 29-year-old Dipa won the all-around competition on Tuesday with a score of 47.05. Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak placed second and third in the trials with scores of 45.80 and 44.43, respectively.
Rakesh Patra (76.20), Tapan Mohanty (74.60), and Yogeshwar Singh (76.30) from Haryana took the first three positions in the men's Senior Individual division. "I am satisfied with Dipa's performance. She has made a good comeback. She still is not at her best and has slight pain in her right knee but there is time and I am sure, she will only get better from here on," Dipa's coach Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.
"It is not easy to comeback after such a long time, so I am very happy.". The top gymnasts from India competed in the competition, which was put on by the Gymnastics Federation of India in collaboration with the Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha, in an effort to secure a spot in the team's core going into the Asian Games.