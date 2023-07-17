Ashes 2023 | England announce fourth Test lineup with James Anderson set to replace Ollie Robinson
James Anderson managed just three scalps in the first two Tests of the series|
ESPN/ Getty
England Cricket on Monday revealed that the playing eleven for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester would feature just one change from the lineup in Leeds. Right-arm seamer James Anderson is set to make his comeback to the team as Ollie Robinson prepares to sit out for the first time in the series.
England Cricket kept up with their recent tradition of announcing the team well in advance of a match as they published the teamsheet for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford set to begin on July 19. The Ben Stokes-led side would have 40-year-old James Anderson play in his third Test in the ongoing series, having only missed the affair in Headingley, with his inclusion coming at the cost of fellow right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson.
Robinson's contribution in the previous Ashes Test was limited to just 11.2 overs after the 29-year-old had to leave the field on Day 1 due to back spasms. However, Robinson revealed after the Test he was "100% fit" to feature in Manchester and was even available to bowl in the second innings of the game although skipper Ben Stokes decided against using the option.
The XI also saw Moeen Ali slotted in at number three, a batting position he fulfilled in the second innings in Leeds. The all-rounder's promotion came after Olle Pope was ruled out of the series due to a dislocated shoulder endured in the second Test at Lord's. While Harry Brook took up the responsibility in the first innings of the ensuing Test, he returned to his preferred number five role in the ensuing innings.
Both Chris Woakes and Mark Wood also retained their place in the side after their series debut in the previous fixture as their contributions proved clinical in helping make the series 2-1, including a vital unbeaten partnership that took England across the line.
England XI for fourth Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson