High drama at Olympic Bhawan as two kurash factions fight over eligibility to participate at Asian Games

Neha said that when she went to submit the paperwork proving her eligibility to be included in the squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games, her rival assaulted her with the intention to "kill." Before the deadline of July 15 set by the Asian Games Organising Committee for filing entries, the KAI factions arrived with several lists of names to be presented to the IOA.

Neha said that although her name appeared on the list provided by one KAI group, it was absent from the other list.

It is interesting to note that despite having two separate sets of officers, both groups are patronised by senior Congressman Jagdish Tytler and have the same registration number under the Societies Act.

“I appeared for the first trials conducted by Dharmendra Malhotra faction, which calls itself the original faction, at the Thyagaraj Stadium here on June 25. I kept waiting on the mat for the competitors to come for the bout but all of them declined to fight me."

“International rules say if a competitor backs out, the bout should be treated as a walkover. As per rules, I emerged as the No.1 player in the category."

“Another trial was organised yesterday (Friday) at Rohtak by the Rajan Varghese and Vikrant Kumar faction, where I emerged second-best behind Bharti. My name was included in the list sent by them to the IOA. But, I’m sure my name won’t figure in the squad for the Asian Games,” Neha alleged.

“All along I was being assured that my name will be in the list for the Asian Games, but I know it will not be there,” she said, adding the other faction had “taken money from the players to send them to the Asian Games”.

Neha allegedly said that she had been attacked twice. “This is the second attack on me by the same girl in my weight category who tried to assault me in the trials held on June 25. I had sent a mail to the IOA informing them that there had been a ‘criminal attempt’ on me on June 25 where I had to run for my life.

“She (her competitor) came to know about it. How? I don’t know. She tried to beat me today. If somebody looks at the video footage of the Olympic Bhawan you will see she tried to kill me,” alleged Neha.

Neha stated that she will report the incident to the Malviya Nagar Police Department.

“An IOA official was present there but he too didn’t try to defend me from the attack. I have started fearing for my life now. I could get murdered if I take part in a competition,” added Neha. “Luckily, my sister was accompanying me that I got saved.

“The IOA is not responding to my request to disclose the names of players in the team. They say they will announce the names, but when, I don’t know.”