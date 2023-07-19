Reports | Ahmedabad in line to bid for CWG 2026 after Victoria pull out
A day after Victoria pulled out as the CWG host for 2026, there has been a lot of speculation that the Indian city Ahmedabad could bid to host the event. Victoria had pulled out late on Tuesday citing budget issues as the reason, where it was going over AUD 6bn, as compared to the proposed AUD 2bn.
As per Victoria Premier Dan Andrews, the budget was way too much for a 12-day event. Not just that, other prominent states in Australia too have not shown any interest in hosting the event. Now with just three years to go for the event, Ahmedabad might be keen to host the event, as per a report in the Times of India.
The report further suggests that the state government was already planning to prepare for the 2030 CWG, and was hoping that the infrastructure work would be completed by 2028. So now since Victoria pulled out, the preparations might be stepped up for the event in 2026.
Apart from that, a top source from the government has claimed that all the infrastructure work would be completed before 2026. "The projects of Ahmedabad's bid for the 2036 Olympics will be completed by 2026. Following the development of Victoria pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Gujarat is confident that it will get a nod from the Union government to make a bid for the 2026 Games at Ahmedabad," sources said.