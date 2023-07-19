Reports | Ahmedabad in line to bid for CWG 2026 after Victoria pull out

Apart from that, a top source from the government has claimed that all the infrastructure work would be completed before 2026. "The projects of Ahmedabad's bid for the 2036 Olympics will be completed by 2026. Following the development of Victoria pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Gujarat is confident that it will get a nod from the Union government to make a bid for the 2026 Games at Ahmedabad," sources said.