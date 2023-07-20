Willing to play couple series and be part of next World T20 with West Indies, reveals Andre Russell

With the West Indies cricket team hitting new lows in a transitional phase across all formats, star all-rounder Andre Russell has reignited some hopes for the Caribbean unit by confirming his desire to represent the Maroon brigade on the biggest stage. Having last played for the side at the World T20 2021, Russell revealed he is aiming for a spot in the World T20 squad for next year, set to take place in West Indies and the USA.

"I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad," Russell told the Jamaica Observer.

"I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all,” he added.

The 35-year-old is one of the most active players in the T20 franchise circuit, being a constant fixture in the IPL, PSL, The Hundred, CPL, BBL and BPL among various leagues. He also represented West Indies in 67 T20Is, including two World T20-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2016, but cut his career short with the national squad following conflicts with the team management. Russell had previously revealed he had been the victim of miscommunication and last minute unilateral decision by the West Indies Cricket Board contrary to his agreements with the people in charge, leading him to miss the World T20 2022.

However, with former skipper Darren Sammy taking over as head coach earlier in the year and stating he had reached out to Russell, the explosive Russell seems set to embark on a second chapter with the West Indies.

"I know how everything works; I know I have to sacrifice a couple leagues in order to play for West Indies. I am willing to do that and try to give them the best chance in the World Cup, and whatever I can contribute in whatever area, I am willing to do it," Russell stated.

The West Indies's next assignment in the shortest format of the game is a five-match series at home beginning August 3, for which Russell has put forth his name should the decision-makers be interested.

"There is an India series coming up that I would want to be a part of but no one has said anything to me and I am just minding my own business. I am just doing what I am doing — still training hard," he concluded on the matter.