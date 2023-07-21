Ashes 2023 | Twitter in awe as England ride Bairstow and Wood heroics on Day 3 to have victory in sights
Mark Wood breathed fire in Old Trafford to cripple the Australian batting unit|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The English steamroller operated at full speed in Manchester on Friday, bringing them to within six wickets of victory with Australia still trailing by 162 runs at Stumps. Jonny Bairstow set the tone with the bat with a rapid knock of 99* before Mark Wood's three scalps cemented England's advantage.
Resuming from the overnight score of 384/4, England continued to extend their lead at a fair clip early as both Harry Brook and Ben Stokes dealt in boundaries, despite struggling to time the old Dukes bowl. The skipper was first to his half-century, reaching the mark off 72 balls after surviving several close run-out calls, but departed moments later after playing a Pat Cummins delivery onto his stumps. Harry Brook's half-century took 80 deliveries to come and with both him and Jonny Bairstow looking comfortable, Australia finally decided to take the new ball in the 91st over with the hosts' lead well over 150. The decision paid dividends for the visitors as Brook, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood all fell victim in quick succession to Josh Hazlewood, making the scoreboard read 506/8 at Lunch.
Stuart Broad did not last too long in the second session of play and his dismissal earned Josh Hazlewood a 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. With just James Anderson left to bat with, Bairstow broke free of all shackles to go on a scoring spree, bringing up his half-century in just 51 deliveries. The 33-year-old looked on course for a century but became only the second man in Ashes history to remain unbeaten on 99 as Anderson succumbed to Cameron Green. Nevertheless, the 86-run 10th wicket stand which included just a five-run contribution from Anderson, meant England closed on 592 with a lead of 275.
In response, the Kangaroos started off well but the resistance did not last long as Mark Wood had Usman Khawaja caught behind at the stroke of Tea for 18. David Warner once again threw away a good start with an awkward inside edge onto his stumps, leaving the visitors in a dire position of 54/2. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship for a while with a 43-run partnership but a late express spell from Mark Wood once again shifted the momentum in the hosts' favour. He first got rid of Smith with a sharp bouncer down the leg and then banged in another 147 kph short delivery to have a hapless Travis Head caught at the gully. All-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh ensured no further damage was inflicted and Australia's score read 113/4 at Stumps, ensuring only a miracle or horrid weather could save them from conceding a series-levelling loss.
