Ashes 2023 | Twitter in awe as England ride Bairstow and Wood heroics on Day 3 to have victory in sights

In response, the Kangaroos started off well but the resistance did not last long as Mark Wood had Usman Khawaja caught behind at the stroke of Tea for 18. David Warner once again threw away a good start with an awkward inside edge onto his stumps, leaving the visitors in a dire position of 54/2. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship for a while with a 43-run partnership but a late express spell from Mark Wood once again shifted the momentum in the hosts' favour. He first got rid of Smith with a sharp bouncer down the leg and then banged in another 147 kph short delivery to have a hapless Travis Head caught at the gully. All-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh ensured no further damage was inflicted and Australia's score read 113/4 at Stumps, ensuring only a miracle or horrid weather could save them from conceding a series-levelling loss.