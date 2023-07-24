Shubhankar Sharma impresses with tied ninth finish at The Open Championships
(AFP)
Golfer Shubhankar Sharma of India finished tied for ninth at The Open Championships on Sunday, the best-ever placing for an Indian at the oldest Major of the sport. Sharma was the only golfer to finish the tournament with a 5-under total after shooting a bogey-free round of 1-under 70.
He tied for seventh place, which earned him a return to the Open in 2024 as well. In addition, Sharma's performance was second among Indians in any Major, only after Anirban Lahiri's T-5 finish in the 2015 PGA Championships.
Additionally, T-9 at the 2008 PGA Championships was Jeev Milkha Singh. Jyoti Randhawa's T-27 in 2004 at Royal Troon, where the Open would be held again the following year, was the previous best finish by an Indian in The Open.
Sharma, who turned 27 on Friday and made the cut, and Cameron Young were tied for eighth place at 5-under 279, while Rory McIlroy (68) and Emiliano Grillo (68) of Argentina were tied for sixth. Sharma referred to his performance throughout the week and in especially the final round as "the best I have played in such conditions." On such a difficult course, it was without a doubt the best I have ever played, he remarked.
Talking of records, Sharma said, “I am not playing for records. I just want to play my best golf. Jeev, Jyoti, and Anirban are all great players. To be mentioned along with them is an honour by itself. It was very satisfying. I am beyond happy.”