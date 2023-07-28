Arunachal wushu players get stapled visas from China for World University Games, India withdraw from event

Eight wushu players and four team officials were scheduled to depart for China on Thursday, but the government has now ordered them to stay back. Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu are three of the players that are from Arunachal Pradesh, in the squad.

According to a representative of the Wushu Association of India, unlike previous multi-sport competitions like the Asian Games or Olympics, the accreditation of the competitors and officials for the World University Games must be picked up on site, and they had to apply for visas.

In the past, China had also granted "stapled visas" to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for competitions conducted by the Asian or global governing organisations of a certain sport.

"Despite the World University Games being such a big multi-sport event, the participants will have to collect their accreditation at the host country venue only. Nobody gets the accreditation in India before departure," the official told PTI.

"So, we need to apply for visas and the World University Games organisers (from China) sent an invite which is to be used for visa applications. All of the players and officials got the proper visas but the three players from Arunachal Pradesh got stapled visas."

The three Arunachal players were instructed to reapply on July 24 while the other nine members of the wushu contingent received their visas on July 20. After that, on Wednesday, they received "stapled visas. The entire wushu contingent is staying put here and waiting for instructions from the government regarding the next course of action. It is very unfortunate," the official added.

"We are also hoping that the AIU officials who have left for China along with the contingent from other sports will do something and sort out the matter with the Chinese organisers." The World University Games' Wushu events will take place from July 29 to August 3.