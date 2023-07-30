Arunachal Olympic Association expresses displeasure upon 'stapled visas' issue
(AFP)
The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on Saturday condemned China for issuing stapled visas to its athletes, following which the players did not attend the World University Games. The incident happened when three wushu players from the state were given stapled visas by China.
The AOA in its response said that the move was discriminatory. “Issuing of staple visa to our three promising Wushu athletes has not only discriminatory act from the part of Chinese but also an insult to the whole nation,” AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago said in a statement.
“China has now become an important location for international sports events and will continue to host more in the future. In such a scenario, sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh will be deprived in days to come for no fault of theirs,” Tago said.
“AOA will lead the movement and we will seek intervention from all stakeholders for justice and the right of Arunachalee sportspersons to participate in international sporting events,” Tago said. This is not the first time that China has come up with such antics.
Back in 2011, an official of the Indian Weightlifting Federation from Arunachal was issued a stapled visa, and had to miss the event due to the same.