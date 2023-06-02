Diksha Dagar leads Indian contingent at Helsingborg Open on Ladies European Tour
(AFP)
The Helsingborg Open at Allerum Golf Club will feature activities for the next two weeks on the Ladies European Tour. Diksha Dagar will lead a group of five female competitors.
Amandeep Drall, the runner-up in the 2022 Women's Indian Open, Vani Kapoor, Seher Atwal, and Tvesa Malik are the other three Indians who will compete alongside Diksha. Even though India's Aditi Ashok tops the LET's Order Of Merit, most of the other Indian females have had a mediocre season.
Aditi has been splitting her time between the LPGA on the other side of the Pacific and the LET. This week, Aditi, who has one LET victory this year, competes on the LPGA. She has also placed in the top five on the LPGA twice this year.
Diksha, one of just two Indians to have triumphed on the LET, took home her lone championship in 2019. Despite being a member of the winning team in the Aramco Series London a few years ago, she is currently vying for a second victory. Diksha finished tied for sixth after leading the Belgian Ladies Open after 36 holes last week.
The pitch in Helsingborg this year has Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova, and Chiara Noja as the in-form athletes.
After having a week off, Pelaez, who is presently third in the Race to Costa Del Sol, will be in good shape for the Belgian Ladies Open. The same is true for Davidson Spilkova, who is now fourth in the rankings and is scheduled to start play at Allerum after finishing second at the Aramco Team Series -- Florida Individual competition.