WTC Final | Josh Hazlewood out of Oval Test against India, Michael Neser named replacement
Hazlewood will miss the WTC final due to injury concerns.|
(Getty)
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against India starting on Wednesday, confirmed by Cricket Australia on Monday. The CA has included Michael Neser as a replacement for the right-arm quick, who missed the major part of IPL 2023 for RCB due to injury concerns.
Australia are all set to include Scott Boland in the WTC final against India after their talismanic bowler Josh Hazlewood was replaced in Australia's squad for the one-off clash against India starting on Wednesday. Michael Neser has joined Australia’s 15-man part, but Boland is very likely to partner Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to form a three-member pace attack.
“Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match of us," Chair of Selectors George Bailey said in a statement, reported cricket.com.au.
“Michael’s County form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him. He is a great strength to have as part of the fast bowling group. This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks, we will need all of our fast bowling assets.”
Hazlewood was doing well in recent training sessions in Formby and Beckenham to prepare himself for Australia’s six-Test tour of England, which include five-match Ashes series. However, he is still managing a left Achilles issue, and a side injury during the latter part of the IPL 2023 made matters worse.
JUST IN: Michael Neser has replaced Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the #WTC23 Final starting on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AcUHcEYK57— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 4, 2023