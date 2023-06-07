Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Captain Igor Chiseliov has also really been positive before their first game of the tournament and stated that the morale of the team is really high before the crucial match. "The team is in a really positive mood and we have had good preparation for the tournament. Physically, mentally and tactically we are ready for the game. It’s not going to be easy but we shall win and we will do our best for that, our team is capable of winning the matches and trophy," commented Igor Chiseliov.