MOC approve foreign training stints for weightlifters
(PTI)
The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi's request to train in St. Louis, USA, has been accepted by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Ministry.
In its most recent meeting, the MOC supported the athletes' motion. In preparation for the forthcoming Asian Games, the Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal winners will train at St. Louis' SQUAT University under the direction of Dr. Aron Horschig.
The team of Mirabai and Bindyarani will be assisted by Indian Chief Coach Vijay Sharma and their physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad during their 65 international training session. In addition to other costs, the government will pay for their airfare, boarding and housing, health insurance, local transportation, gym membership, and doctor visits.