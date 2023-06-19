Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Broad’s impressive spell on Day 4 puts contest in the balance

England started the fourth day of the Ashes 2023 opener on 28/2 and they were looking to set a decent target for the opposition to chase in the fourth innings. Joe Root adopted an attacking intent from the start and smashed 46 runs from 55 balls while Harry Brook also made a contribution of 46 runs with the willow. The duo stitched a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket along with being the highest scorers in the innings. However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were impressive for Australia taking four wickets each. The bowling performance of the pair restricted England to 273 resulting in the target of 281 runs for the visitors.