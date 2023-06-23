Aditi Ashok set to compete in 24th Major, eyes victory in breakthrough year
(AP)
Aditi Ashok, who is presently having her finest LPGA season, will begin to play at the PGA Championship on Thursday and will be competing in her 24th Major, the most of any Indian golfer.
The Indian, who almost missed winning the Olympic bronze, will play her 25th tournament when she competes in the Women's US Open. Aditi also scored a career-best tied second-place performance at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Shei has already had four Top-10 finishes in her past five-stroke play appearances.
She is now ranked at a career-high 47th in the world according to the Race to CME Globe, where she has advanced to position 15. On the Ladies European Tour, she is also in the lead, but it is just by a few points and she will probably lose it by the end of the week.
The Bengaluru girl has yet to be successful at the Majors despite her past success and her most recent performance on the LPGA.
Her highest finish in a Major to date was a T-22 at the 2018 British Open, and her best finish in the Women's PGA was a T-29 in 2017. She will be fervently seeking to outperform that, and given her recent solid performance on the LPGA, it may be in the cards.