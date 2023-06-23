Special Olympics World Summer Games | Indian athletes shine with 50 medals

On Wednesday, India won six medals in cycling (3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze), and five medals in swimming (3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze). Each member of the cycling squad took home a medal, with bronze medalist Neel Yadav in the 5 km road race being the first. Later, in the 1 km time trial, Yadav, Shivani, and Indu Prakash earned gold medals, while Kalpana Jena and Jeyaseela Arbutharaj won silver.