Diksha Dagar clinches second ladies European Tour Title

She started the final day with a run of six consecutive pars before making birdies on holes 7 and 9 to move to 2-under and reach 12-under.

Diksha finished tied for sixth in the Belgian Ladies competition this season, eighth at the Helsingborg Ladies Open, and tied third at the Amundi German Masters the previous week.

Pranavi finished with a 3-under 69 for her highest performance on LET at Tied-17th while participating on a sponsor's exemption this week. On the back nine, Pranavi lost her momentum and dropped three strokes on holes 11, 12, and 18.

Her best finish on the LET came in Tied-17th after shooting 75-68-69 for a 4-under total. Ridhima Dilawari, another Indian, also made the cut after shooting a round of 71 to tie for 51st place.

About the course and the event, Diksha said, "Two years ago, I finished in the top five during the Olympic qualification period. My target was to finish in the top five. I have played here multiple times, and I know this course very well." "I'm feeling confident. My main focus is to play good golf, and at the moment, I'm enjoying it."

With the help of her family, Diksha, who was born deaf and has used hearing aids since she was six, has miraculously conquered the challenges. Col. Narinder Dagar, her father, serves as her guide, coach, and caddy.

In addition, Diksha won two medals at the Deaflympics (the Deaf Olympics), including a gold one in 2021 after winning a silver one in 2017. She competed in both the Deaflympics and the regular Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, making history as the first golfer to do so. She took part in the 2018 Asian Games as well.

Diksha is now ranked 297th in the world, but she is predicted to climb to approximately 225 by the end of the Race to Costa Del Sol on the Ladies European Tour, where she is currently ranked 22nd.

Four golfers tied for fourth place at 7-under: Lily May Humphreys (68), Laura Beveridge (63), Gabriela Cowley (70), and Cara Gainer (70). Diksha, who is from Jhajjar in Haryana, started the day with a five-shot advantage and successfully delivered the victory without a hitch.