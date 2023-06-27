Special Olympics World Games | India end with 202 medals including 76 golds

On the last day on Sunday, the Indian athletes brought home six medals from the track competitions, with Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) taking the top two spots. Saket Kundu completed a rare double in track and field by winning bronze in the Level B 400-meter sprint in addition to the silver he had earlier earned in the Level B mini javelin.

In the international multi-sport competition that honours the solidarity, variety, and unique qualities of individuals with intellectual impairments, India won 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze medals. The Indians were among the many participants who later in the day took part in a moving, victorious closing ceremony at the Brandenburg gate in the heart of the old city.

The chairwoman of Special Olympics Bharat, Mallika Nada, commented on the success of the Indian team in the Games, saying, "A large proportion of our athletes have experienced societal prejudice of various types, and are seen as non-functioning members of society in various quarters."

”It is an obsolete thought and an inaccurate one too. Their performance in the sporting arena proves that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of those on the outside and proves that we need to expand this movement further and make it more inclusive.” 198 participants, unified partners, and 57 coaches from India participated in 16 different sports.