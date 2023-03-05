WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter pokes fun at Ash Gardner after she becomes Alyssa Healy’s ‘luckiest stumping’ victim

After a golden duck in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder seemed to be in good touch on Sunday during Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Australian, who had been in spectacular form for a while before coming to the tournament, reached 25 off 18 balls and was about to tee off in the last five overs of the Giants’ innings. However, she failed to deliver, courtesy of a hilarious stumping by Alyssa Healy.