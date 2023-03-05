WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter pokes fun at Ash Gardner after she becomes Alyssa Healy’s ‘luckiest stumping’ victim
Deepti Sharma got the big fish of Ash Gardner in WPL 2023.|
(WPL Twitter)
Just when you think you have seen all types of dismissals on cricket fields, something comes up to amaze and breaks the internet like no other. On Sunday in WPL, the way Alyssa Healy stumped her countrymate Ash Gardner in Mumbai, the latter would not have imagined in her wildest dreams.
After a golden duck in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder seemed to be in good touch on Sunday during Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Australian, who had been in spectacular form for a while before coming to the tournament, reached 25 off 18 balls and was about to tee off in the last five overs of the Giants’ innings. However, she failed to deliver, courtesy of a hilarious stumping by Alyssa Healy.
It was the second ball of the 16th over when Deepti Sharma’s tossed-up delivery missed Gardner after charging down the ground. Healy failed to collect the ball, but it somehow dislodged the bail after hitting her helmet grille following the pop-up. Gardner was well outside the crease when bails were dislodged, but she was disappointed to be dismissed in a way that she probably would have never thought.
Healy, widely regarded as the finest woman wicket-keeper at present, could not control laughter either by stumping her countrymate in that manner, and the citizens advocate to consider it as nothing but her ‘luckiest dismissal’.
Too much luck here!
March 5, 2023
Quick hands!
Alyssa Healy is a very good keeper but Sarah Taylor is still my best female wicketkeeper ever. She had everything as a keeper including quick hands.— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) March 5, 2023
Genuine efforts
Alyssa Healy didn't put genuine efforts but still got the stumping.— Jaideep Verma (@JaideepVerma17) March 5, 2023
Lucky again
Alyssa Healy and luck again— Anil Chaudhary (@Anilchaudharycr) March 5, 2023
Very proactive
For all my aspersions, Alyssa Healy has been impressive as captain today— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 5, 2023
Lots of engagement with the bowlers and has been very proactive with her field settings & bowling changes too#WPL2023
Gardner love!
Ashleigh Gardner Mera Dil Garden-Garden kar rahi hai 😌🔥👏— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) March 5, 2023
Hit helmets before
@bhogleharsha alyssa healy stumped ashleigh gardner but the ball had hit her helmet before hitting the stumps... shouldn't be out, right?— krypton (@unadornedcarmen) March 5, 2023
Dangerous
Alyssa Healy stumps the dangerous Ashleigh Gardner with her wit. Brilliant bowling by Deepti Sharma.#Cricket#WomensCricket#Wpl2023#UpwvsGg— Saurav Yadav (@SauravYv007) March 5, 2023
So absent minded
She looks so absent in this team #AshleighGardner … !! All 11 individuals, doesn’t look like one team. Too early to say but the energy looks very off @GujaratGiants #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #GGvsUP— H. Kaur (@Harneet02) March 5, 2023
Healy effort!
Ashleigh Gardner ☝️— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 5, 2023
What are your thoughts about Alyssa Healy's effort? 😉
📸: @JioCinema #WPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QDw7EObedU