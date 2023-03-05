More Options

WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter pokes fun at Ash Gardner after she becomes Alyssa Healy’s ‘luckiest stumping’ victim

WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter pokes fun at Ash Gardner after she becomes Alyssa Healy’s ‘luckiest stumping’ victim

98

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Deepti Sharma got the big fish of Ash Gardner in WPL 2023.

|

(WPL Twitter)

Just when you think you have seen all types of dismissals on cricket fields, something comes up to amaze and breaks the internet like no other. On Sunday in WPL, the way Alyssa Healy stumped her countrymate Ash Gardner in Mumbai, the latter would not have imagined in her wildest dreams.

After a golden duck in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder seemed to be in good touch on Sunday during Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Australian, who had been in spectacular form for a while before coming to the tournament, reached 25 off 18 balls and was about to tee off in the last five overs of the Giants’ innings. However, she failed to deliver, courtesy of a hilarious stumping by Alyssa Healy.

It was the second ball of the 16th over when Deepti Sharma’s tossed-up delivery missed Gardner after charging down the ground. Healy failed to collect the ball, but it somehow dislodged the bail after hitting her helmet grille following the pop-up. Gardner was well outside the crease when bails were dislodged, but she was disappointed to be dismissed in a way that she probably would have never thought.

Healy, widely regarded as the finest woman wicket-keeper at present, could not control laughter either by stumping her countrymate in that manner, and the citizens advocate to consider it as nothing but her ‘luckiest dismissal’.

Too much luck here!

Quick hands!

Genuine efforts

Lucky again

Very proactive

Gardner love!

Hit helmets before

Dangerous

So absent minded

Healy effort!

Get updates! Follow us on

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all