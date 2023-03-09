BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as Iyer whimpers to safety at silly-point to defy Rohit's push to stand closer

India fought their way back into the fourth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday after being on the back foot for the first two sessions of the day in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue snared two quick wickets after Tea to place the visitors under pressure on what had proven to be a comfortable batting track, epitomised by Usman Khawaja who was unbeaten on 88 at the time of writing. The hosts dismissed the dangerous-looking Smith for 38 with the runs column on the team scorecard reading 153 and used the opportunity to make matters intense for the batters on the crease, especially the incoming Peter Handscomb.