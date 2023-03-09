BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds wily Ashwin for luring and trapping aggressive Head to earn crucial scalp
Every sport is as much a mental battle as it is physical and when it comes to Test cricket, nerves and patience have been seen to matter as much as skill. Travis Head got a taste of why taking the game to R Ashwin hardly pays off as the spinner used the pitch to dismiss the dangerous-looking batter.
The fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Motera began amidst aplomb on Thursday as thousands flocked to the stadium to witness the two titans colliding at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, including the respective prime ministers of the two nations. However, once the first ball was bowled, all the focus instantly shifted to the action on the field and for a change, the visitors dominated proceedings to kick start the game. An aggressive Travis Head, opening the innings with Usman Khawaja, played no holds barred as he struck seven boundaries in his 44-ball stay at the crease.
However, an opportunity presented itself for the Men in Blue when Head was just seven as an angling delivery from Umesh Yadav had the flamboyant South Australian all squared up. The SG sailed into Bharat's hands for a sitter only for the wicketkeeper to somehow end up failing to grasp it cleanly, allowing it to fall to the ground. Taking advantage of India's travesty, the openingduo kept the scoreboard ticking and before long the score read 61/0 after 15 overs when Ashwin came in to bowl the fourth over of his first spell.
The first two balls of the over were slashed hard but failed to pierce the field. Realizing Head's intentions, Ashwin looped the third delivery at length attempting to tempt the batter with the flight. Like a moth drawn to light, Head instantly charged down the pitch attempting to clear long-off. However, the ball gripped to the surface and head only managed to connect with the toe end of his bat. The ball fell to Ravindra Jadeja for perhaps an even simpler catch than Bharat's, thereby bringing relief to the host camp.
