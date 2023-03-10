BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds Ashwin's lone wolf heroics with six scalps to keep India alive on Day 2

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green picked up from right where they had left proceedings on the first day as they extended their partnership to a record 208 runs, the second largest by an Australian pair in Tests in India. In the process, the young all-rounder registered his maiden century before eventually succumbing to a wayward delivery down leg by Ravichandran Ashwin for 114. Thereon, the relentless spinner hunted down wickets in regular intervals, first sending back Alex Carey to the pavilion for a duck before having Mitchell Starc caught at short-leg for six. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja fell victim to a skidding delivery by Axar Patel, finally departing for a valiant 180 after a 10-hour and 422 balls stay at the crease. With the visitors thus having collapsed to 409/8, the Men in Blue seemed to have rekindled hope of a comeback only for the pair of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy to defy any such optimistic thoughts. The duo put together 70 runs for the penultimate wicket before the resistance of both was ended by Ashwin in the space of two overs.