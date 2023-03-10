BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds Ashwin's lone wolf heroics with six scalps to keep India alive on Day 2
Ravichandran Ashwin produced sensational figures of 6/91 on a batting paradise|
BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin came to India's rescue once again in the fourth Test on Friday as he kept the flow of runs right before singlehandedly sweeping past Australia's lower order. His six-for helped fold the visitors for 480 before the hosts' openers saw through the final few overs without damage.
Australia retained their stronghold on the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy in Motera on Friday at the end of Day 2 as their batters ensured the team could free themselves from the inhibition of losing and take the game to the opposition instead. Resuming at 255/4, the Kangaroos ended up batting for 167.2 overs in their first innings to end up with a monumental score of 480 before sending the hosts into bat with just 10 overs remaining in the day. However, the two Men in Blue openers negated the challenge well against the dying light to rack up 36 runs by Stumps without the loss of any wickets, leaving their team trailing by an ominous 444 runs.
Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green picked up from right where they had left proceedings on the first day as they extended their partnership to a record 208 runs, the second largest by an Australian pair in Tests in India. In the process, the young all-rounder registered his maiden century before eventually succumbing to a wayward delivery down leg by Ravichandran Ashwin for 114. Thereon, the relentless spinner hunted down wickets in regular intervals, first sending back Alex Carey to the pavilion for a duck before having Mitchell Starc caught at short-leg for six. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja fell victim to a skidding delivery by Axar Patel, finally departing for a valiant 180 after a 10-hour and 422 balls stay at the crease. With the visitors thus having collapsed to 409/8, the Men in Blue seemed to have rekindled hope of a comeback only for the pair of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy to defy any such optimistic thoughts. The duo put together 70 runs for the penultimate wicket before the resistance of both was ended by Ashwin in the space of two overs.
Tasked with battling out the last 10 overs of the day, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma appeared undeterred on the flat deck which remained in good condition even after two days under the hot Ahmedabad sun. Mitchell Starc found some early movement but thereon it was smooth sailing for the pair as all of Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann got a chance to swing their arms. Eventually, Sharma remained not out on 17 while Gill ended the day with a statement six against Lyon in the last over that had the umpires needing a new ball to restart play, taking his score to 18.
