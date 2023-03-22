IND vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief after Suryakumar Yadav succumbs to third golden duck on the trot

It was the batter's third golden duck in a row in the series, pushing his ODI average further down to 24.05 -- in sharp contrast to his T20I average of 46.52 while still maintaining a strike rate of 175-plus. SKY's unprecedented feat also saw him join an absurd list of batsmen with three consecutive ducks in ODIs for India, featuring Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and lastly, Sachin Tendulkar which would perhaps reignite some hope for the struggling batter. Nevertheless, Yadav looks all but cone as far as chances of making it to the squad for the ODI World Cup later in the year are concerned, much to the Twiteratti's shock.