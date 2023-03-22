IND vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief after Suryakumar Yadav succumbs to third golden duck on the trot
A dejected SKY after being bowled over by a jubilant Ashton Agar|
BCCI
Few sports have formats as diverse as cricket, giving rise to the concept of specialists for each of the three setups. However, while there generally exist white-ball specialists equally capable in both ODIs and T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has shockingly emerged highly incapable in the longer format.
India spiralled into deep waters during an intense run chase in the third and final ODI against Australia at Chepauk on Wednesday. Set 270 to win, openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma set a nice foundation for the hosts with a quick partnership of 65 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped anchor the innings along with their 54 and 32 respectively. Curiously, the later was promoted up a place in the batting order to number four over Suryakumar Yadav, who eventually came to the middle at number seven. The scoreboard read 185/5 and with all specialist batters back in the hut, the responsibility fell on the explosive batter to take his side across the finish line.
Yadav, in a terrible rut in ODIs, seemed nervous from the get-go and it soon showed in an embarrassing fashion. Up against Ashton Agar with the team needing 85 runs off 88 deliveries, the batter attempted to guide a short ball to the midwicket region and get off the mark. However, the ball kept low and skidded on due to the dew, ending up dismantling the stumps behind the 32-year-old. As the spinner wheeled away in celebration, SKY stood his ground with his eyes firmly set on the pitch, unable to believe what had just transpired.
It was the batter's third golden duck in a row in the series, pushing his ODI average further down to 24.05 -- in sharp contrast to his T20I average of 46.52 while still maintaining a strike rate of 175-plus. SKY's unprecedented feat also saw him join an absurd list of batsmen with three consecutive ducks in ODIs for India, featuring Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and lastly, Sachin Tendulkar which would perhaps reignite some hope for the struggling batter. Nevertheless, Yadav looks all but cone as far as chances of making it to the squad for the ODI World Cup later in the year are concerned, much to the Twiteratti's shock.
His reaction speaks a lot here!
March 22, 2023
Dig!
Which player, in your opinion, is more deserving of playing in the ODI World Cup?— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) March 22, 2023
1) Suryakumar Yadav
2) Sanju Samson#INDvAUS #SanjuSamson #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/2aPZWIjwZN
0,0,0,?
3 continuous ducks for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs— Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023
Time to bring this Giant in ODIs,
Sanju Samson is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/vZmPmEknmh
Joke of the day!
This dog spent more time in the field than Suryakumar yadav in the entire series 😭#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/R735W5hreS— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) March 22, 2023
Hahaha! Funny!
#INDvsAUS3rdodi#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) March 22, 2023
Surya Kumar Yadav batting summary in this odi seriespic.twitter.com/7VxJiKF8L0
Still the wait on now!
Suryakumar Yadav waiting for his turn. pic.twitter.com/hwDT5uhQaQ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2023
Phone number!
Suryakumar Yadav in his last 12 ODI innings:— Mahesh (@Simran_hatMayra) March 22, 2023
14
31
4
6
34*
4
8
9
13
16
0
0
0
No minnows no party for Hongurya Most overrated batsman Currently. pic.twitter.com/rmaZWUz0RR
Some serious bad form here!
Wtf is this record from Suryakumar Yadav, he got golden duck in every single match of the series. 🥲#INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/08ZCldrn8i— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 22, 2023
unexpected comes from no where!
Unbelievable 🤔🥹 consecutive three golden duck— Anshul Talmale (@TalmaleAnshul) March 22, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav in this ODI series:
- 0 (1).
- 0 (1).
- 0 (1).#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/LSDMIeyNrg
Successfully!
Suryakumar Yadav completed his hat-trick.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 22, 2023
Still the gold has value!
Suryakumar Yadav's locker room right now #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UAED9Oclha— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 22, 2023