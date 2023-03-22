Pune ro host Senior National Fencing Championship from March 25
(Twitter)
When more than 700 fencers from all across the nation compete in the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship in Pune from March 25 to 28, Olympian CA Bhavani Devi will be one of the main draws.
The championship will be held in the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi and is being hosted by the Fencing Association of India, the Maharashtra Fencing Association, and DY Patil International University.
The championship will feature competitions in the three fencing disciplines of foil, épée, and sabre in both individual and team divisions. The women's individual sabre competition will include Bhavani Devi.
"We are providing state-of-the-art facilities for the fencers. There have been 14 piste, which has been created for the Championship. Nutritious food after consultation from specialized dieticians focusing on the calorie intake will be provided to each of the fencers, who will take part in the championship," said FAI president Satej Patil.