Bhavani Devi wins women's individual sabre gold medal in Senior National Fencing Championship

Bhavani Devi, the first fencer from India to earn an Olympic berth, won her 11th national gold in the women's sabre solo division after defeating V Sunny Alka of Kerala 15-9 in a thrilling summit match.

Bhavani Devi advanced through to the final by defeating Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab 15-11, and V Sunny Alka defeated Aakhiri of Haryana 15-9 in the other semifinal.

In the round of 64, Bhavani Devi had a walk-over, and in the round of 32, she easily defeated Ritu Prajapati 15-3.

Bhavani Devi established her dominance in the pre-quarterfinals by defeating Husanpreet Kaur of Punjab 15-2. In the quarterfinals, Bhavani Devi comfortably defeated Rishika Khajuria with a score of 15-7.

Radhika Awati of Kerala won the gold medal in the Senior Women's Foil division by defeating fellow state competitor VP Kanagalakshmi 15-8.

In the first semi-final, Radhika beat Riya Bakshi of Jammu and Kashmir 15-6, while in the second semi-final, Kanagalakshmi overcame Mina Naorem of Manipur 15-7.

Tamil Nadu, consisting of Bhavani Devi, JS Jefarlin, M Tamil Selvi, and M R Beni Quebha, won the gold medal in the women's sabre team division by defeating Kerala 45-34 in the championship.

Christy Jose Jona, Reesha Puthussary, S Sowmiya, and V Sunny Alka made up the Kerala team.

Hemash Sanasam of Manipur won the gold medal in the Men's Foil Individual Category after defeating Ismile Khan of the SSCB in the nail-biting final 13-12.

Sanasam advanced to the championship match after defeating Bihar's Akash Kumar (15-13), while Ismile Khan, who finished in second place, advanced by triumphing over Haryana's Dev (15-14) in the other semifinal.