IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Lucknow crowd booing star pacer Naveen ul Haq after his altercation with Kohli
A passionate Virat Kohli riling up the Lucknow crowd on Monday|
BCCI
Some characters in sports transcend all superficial boundaries, earning universal support for themselves wherever they go. Virat Kohli experienced on Monday just how much love he has garnered over the years as he was serenaded with chants even while home player Naveen ul Haq received an award.
The high-intensity encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore heated up at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday as tensions boiled over after a heated game that saw the visitors emerge victorious by 18 runs. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was particularly involved in the mix of things as the talismanic batter was at his passionate best in the field, rallying troops and intimidating the opposition with his confidence. However, despite all the blows he inflicted on the opposition, the 35-year-old walked out of the ground with his head held high courtesy of the crowd validating his actions at the end of the game in an unprecedented incident in the Indian Premier League.
With LSG reeling in their chase of 127, Naveen ul Haq came out to bat with the odds stacked against his team and his 13-ball stay was enough to get into an altercation with Kohli. The two exchanged a few words on the pitch before umpires and the batter on the other end, Amit Mishra, intervened to calm things down between the two. Yet, the duo came face to face again in the post-match handshakes and the teammates had to get involved once again to keep things civil on the ground. Later, it all came to a head when Naveen ul Haq was called to the microphone at the post-match presentation ceremony to collect an award on account of excellent figures of 3/30.
As the Afghan pacer walked onto the designated spot, the Lucknow crowd started chanting Kohli's name at once despite the batter being a rival. The Twitterati took little time to comment on the love for Kohli throughout the country regardless of his IPL affiliations and his vigorous behaviour throughout the game.
Where it started
Virat Kohli showing his show dust to naveen 🤣pic.twitter.com/W4kXNmuio5— 𝗺 𝗮 𝗵 𝗲 𝘀 𝗵 ❤️ (@suprVK) May 2, 2023
Crowd can't keep calm
The kohli kohli chants throughout while Naveen is getting award .— Y (@itsYashswiniR) May 1, 2023
Crowd knows pic.twitter.com/Sj4ukLJ2EW
But why?
Why Naveen show this attitude to number one batsman??— prashant jha (@PremAnandJha14) May 1, 2023
.
.#ViratKohli #RCBVSLSG kl Rahul Virat kohli Amit Mishra kyle mayers Naveen ul haq gautam gambhir #KLRahul𓃵 #gautamgambhir #viratkholi #ViratKohli𓃵 #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/Sf3Ma2QM6i
Punched diaries
Rohit Sharma is my favourite batsman and Jasprit Bumrah is my favourite Indian bowler.— 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) May 1, 2023
- Naveen Ul Haq in Times Now ( 2021)
And today Naveen punched Virat Kohli infront of entire crowd, infront of Kohli's wife and family.
Well punched Naveen !pic.twitter.com/MZTrx4vsxD
All gone now
Fines for breaching the IPL Code Of Conduct yesterday:— Lohpurush Tony Stark (@Lohpurush__Tony) May 2, 2023
Virat Kohli - 1.07cr (100%).
Gautam Gambhir - 25 Lakhs (100%).
Naveen Ul Haq - 1.79 Lakhs :(50%).. pic.twitter.com/fGQOsSRfnE
Circle of time
Only regret we fans have that kohli didn't slap this mc naveen ul haq— supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 1, 2023
2012 kohli would have done fs pic.twitter.com/km1UJYYFPU
Not acceptable
Players like Naveen-ul-Haq, whose career hasn't even started well, are also misbehaving with legend Virat Kohli.— Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) May 2, 2023
Earning crores from the game in IPL is a good thing, but misbehavior with the legendary cricketers of India is not acceptable at all.
What he has achieved? pic.twitter.com/domXI5wIzu
How he dared
How this 22 yr Naveen ul haq dared to say anything to Kohli 🤬🤬— Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 1, 2023
Who crossed the line
Did Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq cross the line last night?— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 2, 2023
📸: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/gPz1dr73gr
Pathetic gesture
This Gesture From Virat Kohli was really pathetic,Every person could have offend by this, Naveen-Ul-Haq did Nothing Wrong. Give Respect,Take Respect!#IStandWithNaveenUlHaq pic.twitter.com/9UrvpKfrKs— HBD ROHIT. ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 2, 2023