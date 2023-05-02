More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Lucknow crowd booing star pacer Naveen ul Haq after his altercation with Kohli

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A passionate Virat Kohli riling up the Lucknow crowd on Monday

Some characters in sports transcend all superficial boundaries, earning universal support for themselves wherever they go. Virat Kohli experienced on Monday just how much love he has garnered over the years as he was serenaded with chants even while home player Naveen ul Haq received an award.

The high-intensity encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore heated up at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday as tensions boiled over after a heated game that saw the visitors emerge victorious by 18 runs. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was particularly involved in the mix of things as the talismanic batter was at his passionate best in the field, rallying troops and intimidating the opposition with his confidence. However, despite all the blows he inflicted on the opposition, the 35-year-old walked out of the ground with his head held high courtesy of the crowd validating his actions at the end of the game in an unprecedented incident in the Indian Premier League.

With LSG reeling in their chase of 127, Naveen ul Haq came out to bat with the odds stacked against his team and his 13-ball stay was enough to get into an altercation with Kohli. The two exchanged a few words on the pitch before umpires and the batter on the other end, Amit Mishra, intervened to calm things down between the two. Yet, the duo came face to face again in the post-match handshakes and the teammates had to get involved once again to keep things civil on the ground. Later, it all came to a head when Naveen ul Haq was called to the microphone at the post-match presentation ceremony to collect an award on account of excellent figures of 3/30.

As the Afghan pacer walked onto the designated spot, the Lucknow crowd started chanting Kohli's name at once despite the batter being a rival. The Twitterati took little time to comment on the love for Kohli throughout the country regardless of his IPL affiliations and his vigorous behaviour throughout the game. 

