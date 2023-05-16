Aditi Ashok creates history, becomes first from country to enter top 50 in women's rankings

Aditi Ashok Makes History: First Indian Woman in Top 50 Global Golf Rankings After Impressive Finish at LPGA Founders Cup
(AP)
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok has made history as she has become the first from the country to break into the top 50 of global rankings. She achieved the milestone after finishing T5 at the LPGA Founders Cup on Sunday, getting an average of 1.89 points.
As per a report in The Hindu, Aditi achieved an average of 1.89 points and rose 15 spots in the rankings. This means that she is ranked 49th in the world. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda of the USA continues to lead with an average of 8.40 points, followed by Jin Young Ko of Korea, who advanced one spot above Lydia Ko of New Zealand with 8.38 average points.
The next best-placed Indian is Diksha Dagar at 416, making it clear that the gap between Aditi and others is huge. Now the latter will compete at the Ladies European Tour event known as the Aramco Series Florida the following week.