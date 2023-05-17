Ministry approves foreign training trips for four Indian sailors

In contrast, Vishnu will practise and compete in the upcoming months in Mumbai, Mumbai, Valencia, Milan, Dublin, The Hague, Croatia, and other places. He will compete in the World Championship (Olympic qualifying events), the EurILCA Europa Cup, the ILCA Open Asian Championship, the Marseille Olympic Test Event, and the EurILCA Europa Cup before travelling to Hanzhou, China for the Asian Games, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.