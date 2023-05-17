Ministry approves foreign training trips for four Indian sailors
(Getty)
In order to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Olympian sailors Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, and KC Ganapathy will train and compete in various foreign locations until September. Following the Ministry's approval of the four TOPS sailors' request, this decision was made.
Nethra will compete in a host of events while training in Gran Canaria, Spain, in September. She will also go to Keil, Germany for Kiel Week, Marseille, France for the Olympic Test Event, and Scheveningen, Netherlands for the World Sailing Championship.
In contrast, Vishnu will practise and compete in the upcoming months in Mumbai, Mumbai, Valencia, Milan, Dublin, The Hague, Croatia, and other places. He will compete in the World Championship (Olympic qualifying events), the EurILCA Europa Cup, the ILCA Open Asian Championship, the Marseille Olympic Test Event, and the EurILCA Europa Cup before travelling to Hanzhou, China for the Asian Games, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.
In Keil, Germany (Kiel Week), France (Olympics Test Event), The Hague (World Championship), and China, Varun and Ganapathy's squad will practise and compete.
According to a statement from the government, the entire projected cost for all four sailors is almost Rs 1.50 crore, which includes costs for three foreign coaches and equipment for Nethra, Varun, and Ganapathy.