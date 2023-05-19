J&K's only international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar continues to chase Olympic dream for India

Dar hails from Kawoosa village in Budgam district and was spotted during a talent hunt in Srinagar. He went on to represent the country globally. He demonstrated tremendous skill, dedication, and tenacity and won a silver and bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship, (2019), as well as two silver medals at the Asia Cup in 2018.

Meanwhile, the PBG is supporting the aspirations of youths from Jammu & Kashmir since 2018 so they can fulfill their dream and live a happy life.

“I am extremely happy with the faith shown by Punit Sir and his team in me. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics, a feat that is still untouched and I am working hard to make this dream come true. I am confident with all the support I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts,” said the acclaimed Cyclist.

Speaking about this exciting onboarding, “Jammu & Kashmir has enormous potential and talents and I am committed to promoting and supporting these athletes so that they can fulfill their dreams to represent India and compete professionally and win medals for the country. Through Punit Balan Group and Indrani Balan Foundation we aim to take numerous initiatives to bring the youth of this region into mainstream sports”, said Chairman and Managing Director, of Punit Balan Group.