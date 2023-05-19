Nishna Patel finishes in second place at APGC Junior Championships

Nishna finished with a strong final round of 69 but was still unable to win the tournament at the Orchard Golf Club by a single stroke. After the second round, she was tied for fifth, but she quickly climbed up to tie for second. It cost her 74 points in her opening round.

Nishna outperformed her well-liked teammate Avani Prashanth, who had already won the individual division in the Queen Sirikit Cup, also in Manila, a few months prior. After the first day, Avani Prashanth was tied third; after three days, he was tied seventh.

Lau won the tournament with a score of 212 while Nishna scored rounds of 74-70-69 for a total of 213. Nishna and the Thai team of Pimpisa Rubrong (74-69-70) and Prim Prachnakorn (68-72-73) were tied for second place. With rounds of 73, 73, and 72, Avani Prashanth tied for eighth place with a score of 218.

Later this month, the golfer from Mumbai, who competes in the BPGC Mumbai, turns 17. She has been making remarkable progress and previously represented India in several Women's Amateur Asia Pacific and Queen Sirikit Cup competitions.

Jujhar Singh (78-74-69), one of the two Indian competitors in the boys division, tied for seventh place with a score of 221, while Sukhman Singh (78-78-75) finished even farther back. Hsu Po-cheng of Chinese Taipei, who shot 69-68-73 for a 210 total, won the boys' competition.

Moon Dong-hyun (Korea), 71-71-69, and An Seong-hyeon (Korea), 71-69-71, tied for second place. The APGC Junior Championships, which were held for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, were open to players who were 17 years of age or younger as of May 16.

(With PTI inputs)