Indian Rugby Football Union's talent transfer program to nurture players for tomorrow

What's noteworthy is that all the teams, be it men's or women's, senior or junior, have shown tremendous improvement, whose results shall show in the upcoming Asian Games. Not only can we expect a medal in rugby 7s at the coveted tournament, but our players are already dreaming of making it to the Olympics. All this is largely possible due to the initiatives taken by the Indian Rugby Football Union.

SportsCafe caught up with Sandeep Mosamkar, a former India international, and now the national development manager, to get an insight into the upcoming programs and plans of the federation, and how the country can be globally known for rugby.

Excerpts

Since it's hard to find players who would be interested in playing rugby, how does the sport get new talent?

So, we have launched this program called Talent Transfer. It's not a talent search, it is just that we are transferring one player from another sport to rugby. For example, we look for well-built players from other sports, who could excel at rugby and train them in that. For now, we are looking at players from Tamil Nadu, who play a lot of basketball, Haryana, where players are into wrestling, and Kerala for athletics talent. So we are looking for that kind of transfer. We have team of coaches including one international coach, who makes all this possible.

What are the physical standards that players must meet?

Right now, for men born after 31 Dec 1999, the ideal weight should be between 87-98 kg, with a height between 177 to 190 cm. In the case of women born after 31 Dec 1999, ideal weight would be 63-69 kg, with a height between 166-170 cm.

How does someone make it to the Indian team? Is there a proper program in place?

The idea is to popularise the sport at every age group. So if target young kids, we just hand out the ball to them and ask them to play without any rules. Since if you start with the rules, they might lose interest. It is only after a certain level and age that we put in the rules and then select them for various age group competitions. U-14 usually gets a little competitive. We broadly have three groups, U-14, U-17, and U-19, and most of our supply of players comes from there, where they play a lot of tournaments locally.

What is on offer for a player?

For starters, anyone joining the India camp will be paid from day one. Their insurance and diet is also taken care of, so they don't have to worry about these smaller things. Then we have partnered with various companies who help us with the best of infrastructure and also the accomodation of the players, so that aspect is also sorted. Plus, the players stand a chance to get a pay hike as well, depending on their level of performance. All this is in broad terms.

How much can a rugby player earn in India?

As I said, once in camp, the player will be paid on per day basis, say around ₹500 per day. Per day salaries can go up to INR 1000 also, and when travellig abroad, players get INR 2000. Then there is a winning bonus for the players too, which is set at around 2k. So a player can make up to 60k in a month when in the national camp. Apart from that we reserve winning bonus too, which could range in upwards of 25k. In 2021, the U-18 girls who won silver in Uzbekistan, they took home 75,000 bonus. So this clubbed with their regular salary meant, they earned around INR 1,15,000.

Not just that, we are also in touch with some of the state governments, which could offer jobs to our players. Those who already have work, will continue to earn from there as well. While this might not be enough for now, but it will certainly increase in the future, and we are working towards that.