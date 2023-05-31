Indian Open Surfing | 70 surfers to take part in four categories
(SFI)
The fourth edition of the Indian Open Surfing will get underway at the Sasihithlu beach, near Mangalore, from June 1 to 3, as per the organisers. As many as seven Indian surfers will be in the fray in the competition, which is held under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India.
The top Indian names include Sathish Sarvanan, Ruban V, Srikanth D, Surya P, Sanjaikumar S, Manikandan Desappan and Nithishvarun T. Meanwhile, Shrishti Selvam, Sinchana D Gowda (Mangalore Surf Club) and Sugar Shanti Banarse are some top women surfers who will vie for the top honors in women's category.
In all, 70 surfers will be participating at the event in four categories -- Male Open, Male Groms (U-16), Female Open and Female Groms (U-16).
"We are all set for the fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing and I can assure you the top level of competition and entertainment will come up from this event. Indian Open of Surfing not just produces stars from the sport but also provides a suitable platform to the surfers to polish their skills and talent for the other national and international competitions," said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, Surfing Federation of India & Partner, Mantra Surf Club, in a media release.
"The inception of Surfing as a sport in the Tokyo Olympics has paved the way for Indian surfers to get recognition globally and we expect our stars to use the Indian Open of Surfing as a platform to shine at international events," he added.