Indian Open Surfing | 70 surfers to take part in four categories

"We are all set for the fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing and I can assure you the top level of competition and entertainment will come up from this event. Indian Open of Surfing not just produces stars from the sport but also provides a suitable platform to the surfers to polish their skills and talent for the other national and international competitions," said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, Surfing Federation of India & Partner, Mantra Surf Club, in a media release.