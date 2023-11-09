More Options

NZ vs SL| Twitter in splits as Mitchell leads Kiwis to win dumbest DRS award

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

DRS decisions in cricket often take the form of fierce discussions on the field due to their potential to bring about quick turnarounds. However, in Bengaluru, the Kiwis provided a comic twist with an absurd review courtesy of Daryl Mitchell, leading to a burst of laughter among the players.

Sri Lanka opted for a circumspect approach on Thursday as they lost all their openers and middle-order batsmen within the first half of the innings. However, Dhananjaya de Silva counter-attacked after assessing the conditions but when Mitchell Santner had Angelo Mathews caught at slip, DDS soon succumbed to the same bowler. The run rate thereon slowed down significantly, with Sri Lanka reeling at 113/7 at the end of 23 overs while New Zealand pushed hard to dismiss the tail. Hoping to miss the rain forecast later in the day, the Kiwis resorted to a desperate LBW appeal that was initially given not out.

During the 24th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, Chameera seemed to have got a thick inside edge onto his pads. However, Daryl Mitchell at slip attempted to convince skipper Kane Williamson to opt for a review. In a moment of misjudgment, the Kiwi gave in and agreed to a horrendous LBW review against Chameera. Replays clearly showed a thick inside edge onto Chameera's back leg seeing which on the big screen the Kiwis quickly dispersed from the huddle, the majority having a sheepish grin on their face whle Kane had to cover his mouth to keep himself from bursting out in laughter.

Twitter was quick to pick up on this comical incident and erupted with laughter and reactions.

