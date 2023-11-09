NZ vs SL| Twitter in splits as Mitchell leads Kiwis to win dumbest DRS award
DRS decisions in cricket often take the form of fierce discussions on the field due to their potential to bring about quick turnarounds. However, in Bengaluru, the Kiwis provided a comic twist with an absurd review courtesy of Daryl Mitchell, leading to a burst of laughter among the players.
Sri Lanka opted for a circumspect approach on Thursday as they lost all their openers and middle-order batsmen within the first half of the innings. However, Dhananjaya de Silva counter-attacked after assessing the conditions but when Mitchell Santner had Angelo Mathews caught at slip, DDS soon succumbed to the same bowler. The run rate thereon slowed down significantly, with Sri Lanka reeling at 113/7 at the end of 23 overs while New Zealand pushed hard to dismiss the tail. Hoping to miss the rain forecast later in the day, the Kiwis resorted to a desperate LBW appeal that was initially given not out.
During the 24th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, Chameera seemed to have got a thick inside edge onto his pads. However, Daryl Mitchell at slip attempted to convince skipper Kane Williamson to opt for a review. In a moment of misjudgment, the Kiwi gave in and agreed to a horrendous LBW review against Chameera. Replays clearly showed a thick inside edge onto Chameera's back leg seeing which on the big screen the Kiwis quickly dispersed from the huddle, the majority having a sheepish grin on their face whle Kane had to cover his mouth to keep himself from bursting out in laughter.
Twitter was quick to pick up on this comical incident and erupted with laughter and reactions.
Review of the year
November 9, 2023
Fantastic
Very Bad DRS Reveiw by NewZealand— Shoby (@Cric_with_shoby) November 9, 2023
kane, Derell Mitchell laughing after taking Bad DRS Reveiw #SLvsNZ #NZvsSL #drsreview pic.twitter.com/o0U6ke6YXy
Worst DRS
Hahaha Mitchell with one of the worst DRS calls I have seen #SLvsNZ #CWC2023— Shakti Chaturvedi (@ico90clast) November 9, 2023
Take a bow
Best DRS Ever ! 😂— Naresh Chouhan (@NareshChouhan34) November 9, 2023
Take A Bow Daryll Mitchell ! 🙇🏻♂️#NZvSL | #CWC23 | #Bengaluru https://t.co/Bs9DxYGoB1
LOL
This was reviewed for LBW 😂— Virat Kohli(parody) (@harshraj5056) November 9, 2023
Even Williamson couldn't stop laughing on Daryl Mitchell who forced him to take the review 😂#SLvsNZ#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli #CWC23INDIA #abhiya #elvisha #abhisha #INDvsENG #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/6fDyG9dX5R
How dumb
Kane Williamson was laughing at the Darly Mitchell review and how dumb that review was 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HdJpn1oSr8— 𝙸𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒❟❛❟ (@itachiistan1) November 9, 2023
How could he?
How could lockie let Mitchell push for that review?— Naath ツ (@Gameontheway) November 9, 2023
This is hilarious
Daryl Mitchell to Glenn philips— Mystery Analyst (@Indian_pep) November 9, 2023
Unna LA na asigam patan da review edutu
😂😂😂
Kane Williamson ivlo sirichu nanae pathadu illa 😂😂
What was that!
What was that review, Mitchell? 😭🤣#NZvsSL— Creative Genius Riser (@GeniusPrabhakar) November 9, 2023
Superb
😂😂😂what a review from Mitchell#NZvsSL— sahil (@yt_senator) November 9, 2023
KKKK