NZ vs SL| Twitter in splits as Mitchell leads Kiwis to win dumbest DRS award

Sri Lanka opted for a circumspect approach on Thursday as they lost all their openers and middle-order batsmen within the first half of the innings. However, Dhananjaya de Silva counter-attacked after assessing the conditions but when Mitchell Santner had Angelo Mathews caught at slip, DDS soon succumbed to the same bowler. The run rate thereon slowed down significantly, with Sri Lanka reeling at 113/7 at the end of 23 overs while New Zealand pushed hard to dismiss the tail. Hoping to miss the rain forecast later in the day, the Kiwis resorted to a desperate LBW appeal that was initially given not out.