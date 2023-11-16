AUS vs SA | Twitter goes wild as Australia trump South Africa in nail-biter to book final berth

Chasing a sub-par total, David Warner and Travis Head inflicted carnage on the Proteas bowlers, racing away to 60 runs in six overs but South Africa clawed back into the contest, getting rid of Warner and incoming Mitchell Marsh. Despite the fall of wickets, Head continued to take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and piloted Australia to the 100-run-mark inside 14 overs notching up his half-century in the process. However, soon after, Keshav Maharaj castled Travis Head (62) and then Shamsi sent Marnus Labuschange and Glenn Maxwell packing to reduce the Aussies to 137/5, making the game evenly poised. However, Smith and Josh Inglis weathered the storm and notched up a crucial 37-run stand before Coetzee dismissed the former. Then just when Inglis and Starc seemed like guiding the five-time champions to victory, Coetzee got rid of the wicketkeeper-batter too to keep his team in contention. However, Starc and Cummins maintained their composure and helped the Aussies get over the line. With the triumph, Australia advanced to the final showdown where they will need to conquer hosts India to clinch their sixth World title.