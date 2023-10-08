IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja's ripper leaves well-set Steve Smith smiling in disbelief
BCCI
Batsmen often display peculiar reactions when they are dismissed due to disappointing shots or when they face an exceptional delivery from a bowler. One such expression was captured on Steve Smith's face after his dismissal by a stunning Ravindra Jadeja delivery in the match against India on Sunday.
In a crucial fifth match of the World Cup in Chennai, Australia won a significant toss and opted to bat first. However, they faced initial pressure as Mitchell Marsh struggled, managing just 0 runs off 5 balls before succumbing to Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussies then staged a comeback with a strong partnership of 71 runs between David Warner and Smith before the latter continued to keep the innings ticking alongside Marnus Labuschagne. However, just when the duo had seemed to stabilize the ship, Jadeja spoiled the Aussies’ plan.
In the 27th over, Jadeja bowled an unplayable delivery that drifted in towards leg-stump and then spun sharply across Smith's forward defense, clipping the top of off-stump. Smith, who had looked imperious for his 46 runs until then, could only respond with a wry smile, acknowledging the brilliance of that delivery.
Smith thus had to walk back to the dugout with disappointment writ large on his face as Twitterati started to pour their reactions on his dismissal.
Said it already jaddu will take smith's wicket pic.twitter.com/Oojao9EUWg pic.twitter.com/a37N0Vpksz— Nisu Pathak (@Nisarg07_) October 8, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja is always inevitable.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2023
Got the much needed Wicket of Steve Smith. Sir for a reason. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1dojXG53aH
Virat Kohli's reaction on the wicket of Steve Smith 👀😄 pic.twitter.com/AKYWAN39S0— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 8, 2023
CSK blood Jadeja to Steve Smith after taking his wicket in Chepauk pic.twitter.com/jDZjCZcF3a— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 8, 2023
What a dream delivery by Jaddu huge wicket Steve Smith gone brilliant @imjadeja 🔥💯#INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/JoYYx1HQwF— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) October 8, 2023
Smith goes— hyvdhn (@hyvdhn) October 8, 2023
What a wicket to jadeja#IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/SYjUljOLNk
- Rohit sharma was doing bad captaincy and Australia was building a partnership— ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 8, 2023
- then Virat kohli gives some Captaincy tips to Rohit sharma
- Then Jadeja took wicket of Smith
Virat Kohli tips are usefull for team 🐐
|| #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS|| pic.twitter.com/loPf62A2Bc
Can’t get over Smith’s wicket as we were talking about it. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/iaN11f2iP9— нαямєєт (@harmeeetss) October 8, 2023
What a ball!— Ankit Kanodia (@kanodiaankit12) October 8, 2023
Brilliant bowling by @imjadeja.#IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/dcyUUuZDvR
Sir Jadeja cleans up Smith! Crucial wicket for India 💙💥#INDVAUS #WorldCup2023 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/9nXEELYPC1— DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) October 8, 2023