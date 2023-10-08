More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja's ripper leaves well-set Steve Smith smiling in disbelief

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja was all smiles after sending Steve Smit back to the dugout

Batsmen often display peculiar reactions when they are dismissed due to disappointing shots or when they face an exceptional delivery from a bowler. One such expression was captured on Steve Smith's face after his dismissal by a stunning Ravindra Jadeja delivery in the match against India on Sunday.

In a crucial fifth match of the World Cup in Chennai, Australia won a significant toss and opted to bat first. However, they faced initial pressure as Mitchell Marsh struggled, managing just 0 runs off 5 balls before succumbing to Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussies then staged a comeback with a strong partnership of 71 runs between David Warner and Smith before the latter continued to keep the innings ticking alongside Marnus Labuschagne. However, just when the duo had seemed to stabilize the ship, Jadeja spoiled the Aussies’ plan. 

In the 27th over, Jadeja bowled an unplayable delivery that drifted in towards leg-stump and then spun sharply across Smith's forward defense, clipping the top of off-stump. Smith, who had looked imperious for his 46 runs until then, could only respond with a wry smile, acknowledging the brilliance of that delivery.

Smith thus had to walk back to the dugout with disappointment writ large on his face as Twitterati started to pour their reactions on his dismissal.

