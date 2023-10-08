IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja's ripper leaves well-set Steve Smith smiling in disbelief

In a crucial fifth match of the World Cup in Chennai, Australia won a significant toss and opted to bat first. However, they faced initial pressure as Mitchell Marsh struggled, managing just 0 runs off 5 balls before succumbing to Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussies then staged a comeback with a strong partnership of 71 runs between David Warner and Smith before the latter continued to keep the innings ticking alongside Marnus Labuschagne. However, just when the duo had seemed to stabilize the ship, Jadeja spoiled the Aussies’ plan.