AUS vs SL | Twitter trolls Australia as Glenn Maxwell pays the price for shambolic misuse of DRS

Australia’s reputation as a ‘tournament team’ has only grown with time given their unprecedented ability to handle pressure. However, it became apparent on Monday that the present outfit isn’t cut from the same cloth as their predecessors with the way they let a wicket slip due to bad DRS calls.

The encounter between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium ensured at least one side would get off the mark after suffering two losses each to start the tournament. However, things immediately looked ominous for the Kangaroos when Pat Cummins and co. took a review on the first ball of the match hoping for a LBW despite a clear edge as well as the ball missing the stumps. Too add to their misery, the desperate call came back to bite them a few overs later thus ensuring the Lions’ formidable opening partnership remains unperturbed.

The stand between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera was nearing the half-century mark when Glenn Maxwell ran in for his second over to cap off the powerplay. The off-spinner showed great discipline to start off and reaped the rewards pn the fourth ball when a quicker delivery sliding into Perera’s legs had him stranded on the crease before thumping the pads. The bowler immediately went up in huge appeal alongside his teammates but the umpire nodded in denial. However, surprisingly, little discussion followed amongst the men from Down Under regarding a potential DRS. The skipper simply waved off any prospects of a review given they had only remaining in the bank after their first ball blunder.

Replays later showed the ball had not only hit the batter in line but was also crashing into the stumps as the cameras caught disappointment writ large on Maxwell’s face. Twitterati was quick to send waves of criticism towards the Aussies’ way for buckling under pressure and playing the circumstances rather than the game at hand.

