AUS vs SL | Twitter trolls Australia as Glenn Maxwell pays the price for shambolic misuse of DRS

The stand between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera was nearing the half-century mark when Glenn Maxwell ran in for his second over to cap off the powerplay. The off-spinner showed great discipline to start off and reaped the rewards pn the fourth ball when a quicker delivery sliding into Perera’s legs had him stranded on the crease before thumping the pads. The bowler immediately went up in huge appeal alongside his teammates but the umpire nodded in denial. However, surprisingly, little discussion followed amongst the men from Down Under regarding a potential DRS. The skipper simply waved off any prospects of a review given they had only remaining in the bank after their first ball blunder.