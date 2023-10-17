SA vs NED | Twitter laughs as Dutch prank leads to quick single making Proteas elites look like schoolboys
Netherland fought back brilliantly with the bat against South Africa in gorgeous Dharamsala|
ICC
In a high-stakes tournament such as the World Cup, every break in focus is brutally punished more often than not. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards presented an epitome of the same on Tuesday by fooling the South Africans with a witty trick thus earning his team a quick single on the final ball.
After the Proteas elected to field first against the Netherlands in Dharamsala, the match was delayed by rain and reduced to 43 overs per side. The African contingent was thoroughly on top when the game finally began, scalping five wickets within the first 20 overs without even conceding 100 runs. However, Scott Edwards took up the responsibility for the Dutch thereon and played a captain’s knock to get them to a decent score, exhibiting several clever plays in the process to further his cause.
His game-awareness made the Proteas’ frustration truly come to a head on the last ball of the 43rd over. Edwards, up against Gerald Coetzee, failed to make the most of the delivery but beckoned his partner Aryan Dutt for a quick single even as the eager Proteas appealed for LBW. Once the batters had completed the single, the Proteas were ready to head off the field believing the innings was all over, but the batters had other plans. Edwards had quietly turned around and snuck outside his crease to come back for a double. As soon as he caught Dutt’s attention, the duo sprinted off while the fielders stood there clueless after being tricked by the Dutch.
Twitterati was in splits following the hilarious incident and took to social media to heap praise on the underdogs for their tenacity to scrap for every possible run.
Watch Edwards carefully!
October 17, 2023
Amazing!
From 112/6 to 245/8 - what an amazing effort by Netherlands against South Africa 🇳🇱🔥— SID 🏏❤️ (@_IAMSID_45) October 17, 2023
Scott Edwards unbeaten on 78 off 69 balls, van der Merwe 29 off 19 and Aryan Dutt 23 not out off 9 balls 👏🏼 #SAvNED #CWC23 #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Yegvmv1HUe
Remarkable
At 112 for 6 in 27 overs, it appeared the Netherlands was completely out of the game. However, they orchestrated a remarkable comeback, reflecting their character and determination. #SAvsNED #CWC23 #CWC #NEDvsSA pic.twitter.com/WXSktthtwY— SajSheikh (@Sfa_Sheikh) October 17, 2023
Miracle time!
Netherlands pulling off a miracle here would blow the table wide open. 🥵— Hrithik (@LostMyAxe) October 17, 2023
Great one
Netherlands has put up a great fight, world cup scriptwriters might be cooking something special.#SAvsNED #WorldCup2023— Raghav (@utdraghav) October 17, 2023
Cmon NEDs
C'mon Netherlands, the whole of Pakistan is behind you. Defend this total and we all know you can do it 🙌🏻♥️#SAvsNED #SAvNED #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/3r6WW5hr7l— Zain (@Zain23564014323) October 17, 2023
Lower order roared
#Netherlands were trotting along batting first against SA and it was a boring match till a lower order batting resurrection has made the match interesting. 245 in 43 overs equals 285 in a 50 over match. #SAvsNED— Ex Cpl Amitabh Singh, Adv (@AdvAmitabhSing1) October 17, 2023
Proper ones
Ireland vs eng— Mohammed Afroz (@afrozhussain444) October 17, 2023
Afg vs pak
Netherlands vs Sa
Proper rivalries 🥵 pic.twitter.com/mv3QUfycuw
True
I would not be surprised if Proteas lose against the Netherlands. Our bowlers failed to finish off the game. #CWC23— Glorified butcher (@KhanzMcDrops) October 17, 2023
Sack
Conceded 122 runs in last 12 overs against minnow like Netherlands— Furqan (@Furqan_h3re) October 17, 2023
SACK TEMBA BAVUMA 😭#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsCAM #ShahidAfridi #MuhammadRizwan #SAvsNED T20 World Cup #PakistanFootball #PAKvAUS Shoaib #IsraelGazaWar#INDvsBAN #SLvAUS #InshaAllah4thTimePMpic.twitter.com/sykWlxIbA5