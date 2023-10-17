SA vs NED | Twitter laughs as Dutch prank leads to quick single making Proteas elites look like schoolboys

His game-awareness made the Proteas’ frustration truly come to a head on the last ball of the 43rd over. Edwards, up against Gerald Coetzee, failed to make the most of the delivery but beckoned his partner Aryan Dutt for a quick single even as the eager Proteas appealed for LBW. Once the batters had completed the single, the Proteas were ready to head off the field believing the innings was all over, but the batters had other plans. Edwards had quietly turned around and snuck outside his crease to come back for a double. As soon as he caught Dutt’s attention, the duo sprinted off while the fielders stood there clueless after being tricked by the Dutch.