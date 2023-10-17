More Options

SA vs NED | Twitter laughs as Dutch prank leads to quick single making Proteas elites look like schoolboys

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Netherland fought back brilliantly with the bat against South Africa in gorgeous Dharamsala

In a high-stakes tournament such as the World Cup, every break in focus is brutally punished more often than not. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards presented an epitome of the same on Tuesday by fooling the South Africans with a witty trick thus earning his team a quick single on the final ball.

After the Proteas elected to field first against the Netherlands in Dharamsala, the match was delayed by rain and reduced to 43 overs per side. The African contingent was thoroughly on top when the game finally began, scalping five wickets within the first 20 overs without even conceding 100 runs. However, Scott Edwards took up the responsibility for the Dutch thereon and played a captain’s knock to get them to a decent score, exhibiting several clever plays in the process to further his cause. 

His game-awareness made the Proteas’ frustration truly come to a head on the last ball of the 43rd over. Edwards, up against Gerald Coetzee, failed to make the most of the delivery but beckoned his partner Aryan Dutt for a quick single even as the eager Proteas appealed for LBW. Once the batters had completed the single, the Proteas were ready to head off the field believing the innings was all over, but the batters had other plans. Edwards had quietly turned around and snuck outside his crease to come back for a double. As soon as he caught Dutt’s attention, the duo sprinted off while the fielders stood there clueless after being tricked by the Dutch.

Twitterati was in splits following the hilarious incident and took to social media to heap praise on the underdogs for their tenacity to scrap for every possible run.

