SL vs NED | Twitter reacts as umpire awards five penalty runs to Dutch owing to Mendis' sloppy glovework

The Netherlands had a challenging start after choosing to bat first in Lucknow, scoring 48 runs but losing two wickets by the end of the first powerplay. Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka posed significant difficulties for the Dutch, leaving them at 103/6 after 25 overs. The middle-order batsmen, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek, then formed a record seventh-wicket partnership, accumulating over 100 runs. This partnership put Sri Lanka in desperate need of a breakthrough. However, luck didn't seem to be on the side of the bowling team, as nothing went in their favor in the subsequent events.