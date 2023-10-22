More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter hails Mohammed Shami for starting World Cup 2023 campaign with a banger

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A marquee tournament such as ICC World Cup 2023 gives the platform for players to leave the cricket fraternity in awe of their performances and play a hero. Mohammed Shami, who was playing his first game of the competition in the clash against New Zealand, started his tourney with a bang.

India took the stage alongside New Zealand in the 21st match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to put New Zealand in to bat. Mohammed Siraj gave India an ideal start by taking the prized wicket of Devon Conway. Shami, who has been one of the all time greats for India at ICC events, was keen to make an instant impact. 

After Bumrah’s threatening four-over spell, skipper Rohit Sharma made the first bowling change of the innings as he decided to summon Shami for the ninth over. On his very first delivery at the 2023 World Cup, Shami bowled a good length delivery which nipped back slightly towards the off stump. The Kiwi tried to get the ball away on the off side but all he could manage was an inside edge. Unfortunately for Young, the ball crashed into the stumps and the 30-year-old’s 27-ball 17 knock came to an end. Twitter went gaga as the ace India seamer began his 2023 World Cup campaign with a banger.

