IND vs NZ | Twitter hails Mohammed Shami for starting World Cup 2023 campaign with a banger

After Bumrah’s threatening four-over spell, skipper Rohit Sharma made the first bowling change of the innings as he decided to summon Shami for the ninth over. On his very first delivery at the 2023 World Cup, Shami bowled a good length delivery which nipped back slightly towards the off stump. The Kiwi tried to get the ball away on the off side but all he could manage was an inside edge. Unfortunately for Young, the ball crashed into the stumps and the 30-year-old’s 27-ball 17 knock came to an end. Twitter went gaga as the ace India seamer began his 2023 World Cup campaign with a banger.