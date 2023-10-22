IND vs NZ | Twitter hails Mohammed Shami for starting World Cup 2023 campaign with a banger
A marquee tournament such as ICC World Cup 2023 gives the platform for players to leave the cricket fraternity in awe of their performances and play a hero. Mohammed Shami, who was playing his first game of the competition in the clash against New Zealand, started his tourney with a bang.
India took the stage alongside New Zealand in the 21st match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to put New Zealand in to bat. Mohammed Siraj gave India an ideal start by taking the prized wicket of Devon Conway. Shami, who has been one of the all time greats for India at ICC events, was keen to make an instant impact.
After Bumrah’s threatening four-over spell, skipper Rohit Sharma made the first bowling change of the innings as he decided to summon Shami for the ninth over. On his very first delivery at the 2023 World Cup, Shami bowled a good length delivery which nipped back slightly towards the off stump. The Kiwi tried to get the ball away on the off side but all he could manage was an inside edge. Unfortunately for Young, the ball crashed into the stumps and the 30-year-old’s 27-ball 17 knock came to an end. Twitter went gaga as the ace India seamer began his 2023 World Cup campaign with a banger.
Banger
The best
Mohammad Shami’s bowling average in World Cups is 15.31 (the best in the tournament history) and strike-rate is 18.0 (also the best in the tournament history). Qualification: 20 wickets.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 22, 2023
He has 32 wickets in 12 matches in World Cups. #CWC23
LOL
Sadness among the Indian fielders as Shami picks up a wicket but the batter is out bowled, and not caught.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 22, 2023
What a start
Shami takes wicket on his first World Cup ticket #Dharamsala #INDvsNZ #Shami pic.twitter.com/lYi13HLkgi— Samkit Jain (@samsamkit) October 22, 2023
Superb
Shami takes wicket on very his first ball in #worldcup2023— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) October 22, 2023
ROHIT pic.twitter.com/aiZV0OUzcx
This meme was made for Shami
Mohd. Shami *takes 1st ball wicket*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 22, 2023
Indian fans: pic.twitter.com/boAUd37EIv
Boom
Shami first ball pic.twitter.com/yRR2AzjdEf— ThaIavenger (@Dhalavenger) October 22, 2023
Power packed
Shami returns with a bang! Wicket first ball highlights how strong this squad is. Kiwis in a big bother. Runs scarce, two wickets have tumbled— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 22, 2023
Top order falls
New Zealand top orders wicket falls after facing #shami and #siraj 💪— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 22, 2023
#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ZPvOvBRDht
In a league of his own
People speak about Mitch Starc all the time about impeccable World Cup record but look at Mohd. Shami man! He has 32 wickets in 12 World Cup matches at an average of 15.31 and strike rate of 18.— Akash Deshpande (@akashd7781) October 22, 2023