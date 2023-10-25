WATCH | Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5 wicket haul aids Uttar Pradesh in do or die match

In response, Karnataka struggled to chase down the target, managing only 156 runs in 18.3 overs. Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the Karnataka team, was the top scorer with 59 runs off 35 balls, while Sharath BR contributed 26 runs from 18 balls. However, Uttar Pradesh's bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a remarkable performance of 5 wickets for 16 runs, and Yash Dayal with 2 wickets for 40 runs, proved to be the difference-makers in the match, ensuring Uttar Pradesh's victory. This victory secured four crucial points for Uttar Pradesh, keeping their hopes alive for a playoff spot