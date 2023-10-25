WATCH | Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5 wicket haul aids Uttar Pradesh in do or die match
In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Karnataka on Wednesday, the experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased a remarkable performance, securing five wickets by conceding just 16 runs played a pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh's victory by a margin of 40 runs.
In a high-stakes encounter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, both Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka faced off on Wednesday at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. With both teams having recorded two wins, a loss, and an abandoned match, this contest was a do-or-die scenario for Uttar Pradesh.
In a thrilling T20 cricket match, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious over Karnataka where after Uttar Pradesh posted a challenging total of 196 for 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Goswami was the standout batsman, contributing 77 runs from 50 deliveries, closely followed by Nitish Rana, who scored a valuable 40 runs off 29 balls. The bowling performance by Karnataka was led by K. Gowtham, who took 2 wickets for 35 runs, and Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 1 wicket for 30 runs.
In response, Karnataka struggled to chase down the target, managing only 156 runs in 18.3 overs. Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the Karnataka team, was the top scorer with 59 runs off 35 balls, while Sharath BR contributed 26 runs from 18 balls. However, Uttar Pradesh's bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a remarkable performance of 5 wickets for 16 runs, and Yash Dayal with 2 wickets for 40 runs, proved to be the difference-makers in the match, ensuring Uttar Pradesh's victory. This victory secured four crucial points for Uttar Pradesh, keeping their hopes alive for a playoff spot
Bhuvi the game changer!