Twitter reacts as Trent Boult dismisses Dawid Malan after discussing DRS call with batter

Much like most of the series, England found themselves in a hole early in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Oval. With Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow back in the dugout within three overs, the hosts needed a partnership to help them get to a competitive target. They got that and much more as Dawid Malan and skipper Ben Stokes steadied the ship. From 13/2, they put up a 199-run stand for the third wicket to put England well and truly in the driver’s seat.

However, in the 31st over, Boult, who was bowing the second over of his second spell, bowled a ball down the leg side. As Malan tried to flick it, the ball seemed to have missed his bat and ended up in the hands of Tom Latham behind the stumps. The umpire felt that there was no touch in the midst of a huge appeal and called it a wide. As the players started to come together to discuss whether a review should be taken, Boult took matters into his own hands.

He walked upto Malan and asked, “Did you hit it? I heard a nick.” Despite Malad doing his best to not give anything away, New Zealand went upstairs. And as Ultra Edge came up on the screen, it was there for all to see - a spike. Not only did Boult get the all important wicket, he also stopped Malan four runs short of his century.

Twitter was quick to react to what Boult had just done and praised the Kiwi for his showmanship.

Some discussion before the DRS call

Dawid Malan is caught behind down the leg-side four short of a century 💔



A successful review breaks a 199-run partnership!



Outstanding inning by Dawid Malan ❤️



Is this guy watching some other game?





Dawid Malan playing the WC is an advantage to other teams. Good that he is doing well now so that Eng won't drop him 😂. — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) September 13, 2023

He came when england in trouble 2 wicket fall for just 13 and now he make partnership of 2 hundred runs with dawid malan..

His 4Th hundred in ODI cricket 🔥🔥🔥🔥



57+ average, 4 centuries in just 20 game..

5th missed by just 4 runs..Tremendous start in ODI CRICKET.

Is this the day England’s World Cup squad works itself out?



Dawid Malan continues to make a strong case to be their starting opener – in which case Harry Brook’s versatility and fitness should give him the edge as a spare batter ahead of Jason Roy — Matt Roller (@mroller98) September 13, 2023

Brilliant review by Boult and New Zealand. The left-arm semaer has accounted for all three English wickets thus far, removing Dawid Malan for 96 to end a 199 run partnership.

Heartbreak for the opener.



Heartbreak for the opener. — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) September 13, 2023

Eoin Morgan on commentary still sticking by his mate Jason Roy but Dawid Malan's consistency and the way he times the ball is far more valuable than the 'very' occasional success from Roy. M has to open in WC.



I will happily fill Dawid Malan apology form



Dawid Malan doesn't get nowhere near enough appreciation imo. Top batsman who can get plenty of runs on the board.