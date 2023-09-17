ICC World Cup 2023 | England add Harry Brook to 15-man squad following Jason Roy's struggles with back spasms

Jason Roy was supposed to feature in the recently concluded four-game ODI series against New Zealand but failed to feature in any of the games due to back spasms at the last moment. Notably, Harry Brook was not a part of the squad that took on New Zealand but was added at the last moment and ended up playing three of those games, opening in two of those duels. Despite not managing to go past 25 in any of those assignments, the 22-year-old has received the nod ahead for the upcoming marquee event which would be his first major ODI tournament in national colours.