World T20 2024 | ICC confirms New York, Dallas and Florida as US venues for marquee tournament
Fort Lauderdale is the only venue in USA to have hosted international cricket between Test nations|
The International Cricket Council has revealed that Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Central Broward Park in Florida would receive capacity upgrades ahead of the event. As for New York, games would take place in a new 34,000-seater stadium to be built at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also expressed confidence over their ability to successfully host the global event.
"Whether it be PGA events, record breaking concerts in our parks, or the annual Belmont Stakes, we are no stranger to hosting large scale events on the world stage," he stated.
For the first time in 2024, the Wrold T20 would feature 20 teams instead of the 16 in the previous two editions, with five teams split equally in four groups followed by two groups of four in a Super 8s phase. The knockout stage thereon would include two semi-finals and a final.