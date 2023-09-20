More Options

World T20 2024 | ICC confirms New York, Dallas and Florida as US venues for marquee tournament

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fort Lauderdale is the only venue in USA to have hosted international cricket between Test nations

The International Cricket Council has revealed that Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Central Broward Park in Florida would receive capacity upgrades ahead of the event. As for New York, games would take place in a new 34,000-seater stadium to be built at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County.

The 2024 World T20 would mark the first international marquee cricket tournament to be held in the USA, with the nation set to co-host the event alongside the Caribbean islands. Previously, only Central Broward Park in Lauderhill has hosted international cricket amongst the venues opted for by the ICC, including 14 T20Is between Test playing nations. 
The ICC had conducted an inspection of four venues earlier in the year, including Church Street Park in Morrisville and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, but the two failed to make the final cut. Notably, the former had hosted Major League Cricket in 2023 alongside the Grand Prairie Stadium.  
"We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world's best on their doorstep. This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it's routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice was quoted saying in a press release.  

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also expressed confidence over their ability to successfully host the global event.  

"Whether it be PGA events, record breaking concerts in our parks, or the annual Belmont Stakes, we are no stranger to hosting large scale events on the world stage," he stated.

For the first time in 2024, the Wrold T20 would feature 20 teams instead of the 16 in the previous two editions, with five teams split equally in four groups followed by two groups of four in a Super 8s phase. The knockout stage thereon would include two semi-finals and a final.

