World T20 2024 | ICC confirms New York, Dallas and Florida as US venues for marquee tournament

"We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world's best on their doorstep. This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it's routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice was quoted saying in a press release.