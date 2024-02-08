U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Straker's six-fer in one-wicket humdinger against Pak sets up Indo-Aus final

Chasing a seemingly modest 180, the Kangaroos sailed through the first 10 overs accumulating 33 runs in the process albeit Sam Konstas fell on the ball after for a hard-fought 14. A collapse akin to their counterparts ensued, only in much quicker succession, and Pakistan had wrestled themselves back into the game with the scorecard reading 59/4. Opener Harry Dixon stood brave in the face of adversity to keep the runs coming and middle-order maestro Oliver Peake gave him able company in a momentum-changing 43-run stand. The requirement had dwindled under 100 with half the innings to go and even Dixon getting bowled for 50 by Arafat Minhas in the 27th over was offset by the incoming Tom Campbell contributing to another 44-run stand. However, things truly became intense when the left-arm spinner repeated his antics with Campbell while approaching the 40th over, setting the stage for Ali Raza's heroics. He kickstarted the final act by strangling Peake down the leg side with 25 runs to get and survived vicious cramps to deliver a double-wicket maiden in his curtain closer to bring Pakistan within a wicket of glory. However, the cliffhanger stretched all the way to the final over and it took an under-edge boundary to send the Men from Down Under into ecstasy.