PSL | Twitter in splits as Aftab Ibrahim grooves to tune of rattled stumps after cleaning up Fakhar

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Aftab Ibrahim took over a DJ's persona after dispatching Fakhar Zaman in the powerplay

Multan Sultans

There are dream debuts, and then there is announcing yourself to the world by humiliating the national team's incumbent star opener by dismantling his stumps. The significance of the moment wasn't lost on young Aftab Ibrahim as he made sure to enjoy the moment with a hilariously unique celebration.

‌Lahore Qalandar's disastrous run in the ninth season of PSL seemed doomed to be extended on Thursday after the side fell miles behind by the halfway stage during a mammoth chase of 215 against Multan Sultans. The hosts had got off to an ideal start with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman playing a wide expanse of shots to bring up the team fifty in just five overs. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan took the opportunity to unleash the latest weapon in his arsenal, Aftab Ibrahim. Even though the PSL debutant got hit for a boundary first-up, Aftab delivered a stunning riposte two balls later to clean up the experienced Fakhar and entertainment ensued.

The right-arm quick delivered a full delivery angling into the stumps thus tempting Fakhar to play across the line over the leg-side field stationed within the 30-yard-circle. However, the southpaw misjudged the line and the Kookaburra ended up bursting through the gate to castle him all hands up. As soon as the death rattle echoed at the Gadaffi Stadium, Aftab's index finger soared straight toward the skies before the pacer came to a sudden halt adjacent to the playing surface. Facing the crowd, Aftab brought his left hand up to his ear while grooving to the imaginary beats with his other hand in an absurd but undoubtedly amusing impersonation of a DJ.

Twitterati, unsurprisingly, was as impressed by the unique celebration as they were with the bowling effort.

