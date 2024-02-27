PSL | Twitter in splits as Aftab Ibrahim grooves to tune of rattled stumps after cleaning up Fakhar

The right-arm quick delivered a full delivery angling into the stumps thus tempting Fakhar to play across the line over the leg-side field stationed within the 30-yard-circle. However, the southpaw misjudged the line and the Kookaburra ended up bursting through the gate to castle him all hands up. As soon as the death rattle echoed at the Gadaffi Stadium, Aftab's index finger soared straight toward the skies before the pacer came to a sudden halt adjacent to the playing surface. Facing the crowd, Aftab brought his left hand up to his ear while grooving to the imaginary beats with his other hand in an absurd but undoubtedly amusing impersonation of a DJ.