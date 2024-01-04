AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Aamer Jamal pranks entire stadium with phantom run-up
Aamer Jamal flicked between good humor and intense aggression during another impressive display on Thursday|
PCB
Given how tedious and tolling on the body Tests can be for pacers, one can understand their constant search for aggression to keep motivation levels high. However, Aamer Jamal flipped the approach on Thursday with a recreation of Kenneth Benjamin's famous prank by running up without a ball.
Pakistan's recent ascension in the level of performance on the ongoing tour of Australia continued as disciplined bowled helped restrict the hosts to 116/2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 2 before bad light stopped play. The Men from Down Under could only aggregate their runs at 2.46 an over and remained a fair way off the Men in Green's total of 313 after Sajid Khan and Aamer Jamel scalped both the openers respectively. The success was another feather in Jamal's hat after he had struck a breathtaking 82 with the bat the previous day in a dire situation and to add to his lore, the fast bowling all-rounder pulled off a moment of comic genius on Thursday.
Having gotten rid of Usman Khawja in his previous over, the right-arm fast steamed in to begin in the 46th over of the innings but his dubious intentions were evident straightaway as a cheeky grin flashed all across his face before he began his run-up. Nevertheless, Marnus Labuschagne had taken guard and was all but prepared for the delivery when Jamal suddenly shrugged his shoulders during the run-up and extended his arms in question, revealing he did not have the Kookaburra in his hand. Labuschagne played along with the prank by shadowing a defense even as Jamal could not help but chuckle wholeheartedly.
The pacer's antics seemed to have been inspired from West Indies speedster Kenneth Benjamin in a Test against England in 1995 where the veteran had pulled off something similar, causing a Twitterati uproar.
Prank time
January 4, 2024
Not litreally!!
Jamal having a blast this Test 😂 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xhpvfvcEn7— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 4, 2024
lol
Aamir Jamal 😅😅#AamirJamal #BabarAzam𓃵 #INDvsSA #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ex9ZbUt90r— Malik Idrees Rehman (@Malik_Rehman56) January 4, 2024
Sublime
Babar Azam was in sublime form, hitting three glorious cover drives, his signature shot. Unfortunately, he fell victim to Pat Cummins. He is still the best batter in the world and I hope he bounces back stronger in next innings!💗#BabarAzam | #BabarAzam𓃵 | #PAKvsAUS | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/fFHTCjACjm— Pct Editz (@PctEditz) January 4, 2024
The best
Unarguably Babar Azam is the best fielder in Pakistan 🥵👑 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ixUKEmYkyG— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) January 4, 2024
The saviour
Saviour with both bat & ball !!!— SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) January 4, 2024
Man, the myth the legend, Aamir Jamal aka Babar's Parchi 🔥❤️#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/5yeXiCn02N
Gone
GOONNEE !!! SALMAN AGHA HAS DONE IT FOR PAKISTAN 😍♥️ #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/r8e5jPyHAJ— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) January 4, 2024
Catch king!
Most catches for pakistan by a non-wicket keeper fielder since Babar Azam's debut:— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) January 4, 2024
133 - Babar Azam 🥵👑
80 - Fakhar Zaman
55 - Muhammad Hafeez#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/r3ZaOMYZcE
No fairytale ending!
David Warner didn't get a fairytale finish at the SCG.— Vijay A (@VAAChandran) January 4, 2024
As he walked into his sunset, the crowds gave him a wonderful appreciation.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/mrghbyu4kO
Tradition must continue
Parampara Pratishtha Anushashan— 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) January 4, 2024
Pakistan & lolipop catch never ending love story 🤣🤣#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/GO7XzCIUl6