AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Aamer Jamal pranks entire stadium with phantom run-up

Having gotten rid of Usman Khawja in his previous over, the right-arm fast steamed in to begin in the 46th over of the innings but his dubious intentions were evident straightaway as a cheeky grin flashed all across his face before he began his run-up. Nevertheless, Marnus Labuschagne had taken guard and was all but prepared for the delivery when Jamal suddenly shrugged his shoulders during the run-up and extended his arms in question, revealing he did not have the Kookaburra in his hand. Labuschagne played along with the prank by shadowing a defense even as Jamal could not help but chuckle wholeheartedly.