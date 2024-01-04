Super Smash | Twitter in awe as fans and family celebrate Martin Guptill in Auckland on 'Thank You Gup' Day
THe Den Park Outer Oval was renamed the Martin Guptill Oval for Thursday|
Auckland Cricket
Few cricketers obtain the privilege of a swansong game thoroughly dedicated to their contributions, one Martin Guptill was bestowed with on Thursday. The Kiwi received a rapturous standing ovation in the testimonial match at Martin Guptill Oval as well as a special welcome from the family.
Auckland Aces rampaged their way to victory in the Super Smash fixture against Wellington Firebirds on Thursday after the visitors faltered in their chase of 193. However, the encounter was no ordinary league clash for it was earmarked as a testimonial clash for New Zealand legend Martin Guptill as he played his final game in his home city of Auckland of the season before departing to take part for the ILT20 in the UAE. Auckland Cricket had announced that January 4 would officially be celebrated as 'Thank You, Gup Day' at the Eden Park Outer Oval -- temporarily renamed the Martin Guptill Oval -- and in typical clutch fashion, the Kiwi delivered by repaying the fans' love with a special knock of his own.
The 37-year-old struck five boundaries and six maximums in an explosive knock of 85 in just 52 deliveries, carrying his bat in the process and sealing the man of the match award. After the 20 overs were completed, Guptill took off his helmet as the entire stadium rose as one to give the batter arousing ovation as he walked off the playing surface while raising his bat to acknowledge the crowd. His family and children were waiting for him beyond the boundary ropes and Guptill took the time to share a special moment with each of them individually while being showered with hugs from his fellow teammates and coaches.
Guptill represented New Zealand in 367 appearances across formats and was a key part of both their runs to the World Cup final in 2015 and and 2019 respectively. He remains the third highest run-getter in T20I history with 3,531 and last represented the Black Caps in October 2022 before losing his centra contract a month alter. Albeit the opener has not announced his retirement, he is certainly in the twilight of his career and Twitterati took the moment to cherish his legendary career.
