Super Smash | Twitter in awe as fans and family celebrate Martin Guptill in Auckland on 'Thank You Gup' Day

The 37-year-old struck five boundaries and six maximums in an explosive knock of 85 in just 52 deliveries, carrying his bat in the process and sealing the man of the match award. After the 20 overs were completed, Guptill took off his helmet as the entire stadium rose as one to give the batter arousing ovation as he walked off the playing surface while raising his bat to acknowledge the crowd. His family and children were waiting for him beyond the boundary ropes and Guptill took the time to share a special moment with each of them individually while being showered with hugs from his fellow teammates and coaches.