SA20 | Twitter celebrates as Will Jacks' humongous hit makes Chris Morris' house renovator a millionaire

The English opener shuffled across the crease and smoked Obed McCoy for a huge maximum over deep midwicket on the last ball of the fifth over. The Kookaburra sailed well past the fence and into the crowd, leading to typical anticipation given the stakes involved. A gentleman promptly got up and nonchalantly stuck his hand over his hand and credit to his technique, the ball stuck leading to ballistic celebrations amongst his friends. He became the first person to achieve the feat in the 2024 season after the numerous spills in each game, already equalling the record from SA20's inaugural edition. Incidentally, the gentleman to win the prize turned was revealed to be the house renovator for former South African cricketer Chris Morris, a revelation the broadcaster himself made while commenting on the moment.