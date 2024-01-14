More Options

SA20 | Twitter celebrates as Will Jacks' humongous hit makes Chris Morris' house renovator a millionaire

38

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The crowd at Centurion was up for a treat for various reasons on Sunday

In the era of unaffordable tickets and dwindling viewership, SA20's innovative initiatives have led to jampacked arenas. The title sponsors have offered two million rands for anyone in the crowd who grabs a catch one-handed and its first winner on Sunday turned out to be Chris Morris' acquaintance

After a few wickets early on, Paarl Royals ensured the crowd at Centurion was thoroughly entertained as David Miller and Mitchell Van Buuren stitched together an unbeaten 141-run partnership to help set a massive target of 211 for Pretoria Capitals. The hosts in response did not hold back either as Will Jacks and Rilee Roussow went gung-ho in a third-wicket stand and the former's antics earned an eagle-eyed viewer a tangible jackpot prize, courtesy of Betway&apos;s 'Catch a Million' competition as per which a sum of 2 million rands (USD 110,000 approx.) would be split amongst spectators that manage to grab the sailing white-rock clean-handed during a game.

The English opener shuffled across the crease and smoked Obed McCoy for a huge maximum over deep midwicket on the last ball of the fifth over. The Kookaburra sailed well past the fence and into the crowd, leading to typical anticipation given the stakes involved. A gentleman promptly got up and nonchalantly stuck his hand over his hand and credit to his technique, the ball stuck leading to ballistic celebrations amongst his friends. He became the first person to achieve the feat in the 2024 season after the numerous spills in each game, already equalling the record from SA20's inaugural edition. Incidentally, the gentleman to win the prize turned was revealed to be the house renovator for former South African cricketer Chris Morris, a revelation the broadcaster himself made while commenting on the moment.

Twitter was quick to shoot all sorts of reactions to the memorable incident.   

