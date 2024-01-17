‌IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Sanju Samson’s Dhoni-like lightning-quick stumping to remove well-set Zadran at Chinnaswamy

In an attempt to up the ante after reaching the individual 50-run mark, Ibrahim got outfoxed by the shrewdness of Sundar on the fourth ball of the 13th over. Seeing the batter advance down the track, the Tamil Nadu-based spinner dished an off-spinner down the leg stump. Ibrahim failed to tackle it as his intended flick got beaten followed by Samson stretching out to his left and grasping the ball to whip the bails off in a flash.