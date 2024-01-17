IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Sanju Samson’s Dhoni-like lightning-quick stumping to remove well-set Zadran at Chinnaswamy
Fitness is as important to an athlete as a balanced diet is for healthy living. Sanju Samson recreating an MS Dhini-like stumping in a jiffy to dismiss well-set Ibrahim Zadran in the third T20I in Bengaluru echoed the importance of robust and quick reflexes for a wicketkeeper behind the stumps.
Unlike India, the Afghanistan batters gave a rollicking start in the chase of 213 runs target in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After a 93-run opening stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, the latter followed the former as the second wicket, courtesy of a brilliant glovework from Sanju Samson in the 13th over.
In an attempt to up the ante after reaching the individual 50-run mark, Ibrahim got outfoxed by the shrewdness of Sundar on the fourth ball of the 13th over. Seeing the batter advance down the track, the Tamil Nadu-based spinner dished an off-spinner down the leg stump. Ibrahim failed to tackle it as his intended flick got beaten followed by Samson stretching out to his left and grasping the ball to whip the bails off in a flash.
Although the batter tried to get back to his crease, the Kerela-based star was quick with his reflex and disturbed the poles even before the Afghan opener could make it home. After confirmation from the TV umpire, it was adjudged as the second breakthrough for the hosts and the Twitterverse could relate this amusing glovework from Samson with Indian legend MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast reflexes.
January 17, 2024
Superb stumping from Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/NcfmEzDwul— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 17, 2024
Superb stumping by #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/quQ4QcHG2H— NiDhi🕊️ (@NiDhiii0718) January 17, 2024
Please upload the video of both stumping and runout from Sanju 🙌— Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) January 17, 2024
2 in 2 👏Great stumping by Sanju Samson #SanjuSamson #INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7mHRS1gp7v— Rahul 🌆 (@Rahul_90skid_) January 17, 2024
What a stumping from Sanju Samson to dismiss Ibrahim zadran .#INDvsAUSfinal— Cricket Deewana (@Rohitpanwar29) January 17, 2024
What an effort from #SanjuSamson hard stumping but he done well Ibrahim gone finally he did something 👏🏻#INDvsPAK— ҠAZ ⭐ (@Kaz_Toxic) January 17, 2024
Bad Luck with the bat— Sanjumon (@starringSANJU) January 17, 2024
Stellar Stumping and Rocket Runout 💥#sanju #SanjuSamson #INDvAFG #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/dYBbI1xQPr